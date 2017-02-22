Susan Aikens Of ‘Life Below Zero’ Sues, Says They Forced Dangerous Scenes

In shocking news, Susan Aikens of the hit show Life Below Zero has filed a lawsuit against the producers of the show saying that they forced her to do dangerous scenes. These were actually even seen on the show. Alaska Dispatch People shared the details about what happened and what Susan is claiming. This star of Life Below Zero is not happy at all right now.

Susan Aikens is even saying that the scenes on Life Below Zero were fake reality. Everyone knows that reality shows make up a few things here and there, but her accusations are going to upset fans. The lawsuit says that Susan Aiken was forced to drive her snowmachine into the overflow. Susan says that the producer demanded that she do it. Aiken was hurt really bad in this crash on Life Below Zero that the fans saw happen on the show. Susan even says that they made her wait on medical treatment so that they could film the scenes they wanted.

BTS photo from #LifeBelowZero – here's our sub-zero wilderness campsite in Alaska pic.twitter.com/aruFWchLCB — Don Arangio (@DonArangio) February 20, 2017

This lawsuit is 32 pages and has defendants including BBC and three of its subsidiaries, producer Aaron Mellman, and unnamed crew members. Aikens wants to have a jury trial, but the amount she is asking for is not being revealed. She signed an agreement that said Susan would not “hamper or delay the production schedule.” She is saying that because of this, Life Below Zero producers forced her to do things that were not safe.

The lawsuit is about an episode of Life Below Zero that was during Season 5 and called “The Crash.” During this episode, fans saw Susan have a huge accident. In the lawsuit, she says that she was clashing with the producer, but gave in to what he wanted her to do. Susan shared that during a camping episode she was forced to leave her dog behind, which upset her because this was scripting and she also didn’t get to use the camping spot she wanted. Producer Mellman allegedly decided a location farther downriver would make for better footage, and he allegedly forced Aikens to travel there by snowmachine and sled instead of using an Argo ATV.

.@SueAikens pushes her body beyond the limit and when an old injury flares up she is forced to call in outside help | #LifeBelowZero @ 10pm pic.twitter.com/XFuwmxnvEx — Travel Channel (@TravelChannelUK) February 11, 2017

Susan Aikens felt in danger but said she was yelled at and forced to go ahead and do what they told her to do. The lawsuit says, “Defendant Mellman also yelled at the safety people, bellowing that they work for him, and not for (Aikens), and that what he told them was the command that must be obeyed.” During this wreck, Susan Aikens was badly injured, and they had to remove her gear. Because of removing her gear, Susan was reportedly exposed to temperatures of 15 to 20 below zero. She shared that she “heard her bones snap.” The lawsuit even says that they didn’t call a rescue plane for her and also landed at the far end of the mile-long runway. The reason stated is because they “wanted to film how much pain Plaintiff was suffering, and to film Plaintiff walking injured.”

Susan Aikens went to her Facebook page and made a very small comment about it, but really wants to keep things positive. Here is what she revealed.

“I also want to acknowledge the support and interest in some recent developments, as appreciated as it is, I will strive to keep my social pages clear of the issues, so we can enjoy the pictures and adventure, not the drama. My grandchildren and family watch the pages, as do many little ones, so I try to keep things as upbeat for them as I can. PM me if you would like but know I am unable to comment on some subjects. Thank you all so much for understanding :)”

Are you shocked by this lawsuit by Susan Aikens? Do you believe her accusations against the producer of Life Below Zero? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Life Below Zero on National Geographic.

[Featured Image By Lance King/Getty Images]