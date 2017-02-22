Adopted Twins’ Bio Father Blasts Madonna, Says He Was Lied To About Adoption

On February 8, after weeks of denying rumors, Madonna announced that she had adopted 4-year-old twin girls from Malawi; now the girls’ biological father is claiming that he was lied to about the adoption. According to Adam Mwale, he was led to believe that Madonna would only be fostering his twins Stella and Esther. He claims that he thought that the pop princess (who does a massive amount of charity in Malawi) “liked” his twins, and that she would be taking them away to provide them with a good education.

Today's Blessing brought to you by Adidas! ⭐️???????????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:20am PST

According to 40-year-old Mwale, who the Daily Mail reports is a Malawian farmer, throughout court proceedings that ended with Madonna having legally adopted the twins, he always believed that he would see his daughters again. And that he would always be their father.

“I was told from the start that Esther and Stella were going to a rich woman’s home abroad, that she would give them a good education, then return them to me, to live with me and help all of my family.”

Mwale said in an interview with the publication that he thought that, eventually, the twin girls adopted by Madonna would return to him in his village. He claims that when he was told the truth of the situation, that the girls had been adopted permanently, he reacted with shock and disbelief.

The biological father of Madonna’s newly adopted twin girls claimed that he only found out that they had been permanently adopted when he got the news from the Daily Mail, reacting with a stunned “that cannot be true.”

“Now you are telling me the adoption is permanent. That cannot be true – I don’t want it to be true. I am their father and I will always be their father.”

Adam Mwale admits that he had placed his twins in an orphanage after the death of their mother, Patricia, who reportedly lost her life due to complications following the twins’ births. Adam and Patricia had been married for “many years” before the girls were born, and were already parents to five children ages eight to 20 years old when she passed away.

Adam Mwale, o pai biológico das gêmeas adotadas recentemente por Madonna, disse à imprensa que não sabia que a adoção seria permanente. pic.twitter.com/TqCucVG8vL — Madonna Brasil (@SiteMadonnaBR) February 19, 2017

Mwale claims that he was incapable of taking care of the twins after their birth, due to his poverty, and when he asked the hospital for help he was advised to take the girls to the local orphanage. According to the biological father of the twins Madonna recently adopted, he never abandoned the girls, but rather worked hard to provide them with an education and went to visit them at the orphanage frequently.

“It was me who took the girls to the orphanage after Patricia died. We had been happily married for many years. We had a good family life. But when she gave birth to the twins, she lost a lot of blood and died. The twins survived. I wanted the hospital to help but they said the orphanage was the best place. Everyone in the village knows I just wanted the best for them.”

@TheSun ???? yeah yeah, he's just looking to make some cash off the back of those poor girls — Rachael (@rachlein) February 19, 2017

@Daily_Express ;; probably spend up all that money he got paid ???? — john@utd (@john01932) February 21, 2017

@WendyWilliams @Madonna where was the father when they were in the orphanage? Now out of the blue the @ukdailymail finds the father — Madonna SouthAfrica (@MadonnaAfrica) February 21, 2017

Eventually, Madonna’s adopted twins’ biological father remarried. Even so, he claims he tried to be a good father to the twins, and that “everyone in the village” was aware of his commitment.

According to court documents associated with the recent Madonna adoption, the final court judgement decreed that, “After the death of his wife, the infants’ father left the village to marry another woman without making any arrangement for their maintenance.”

Mwale asserts that the courts’ claims of abandonment are simply not true. Furthermore, as New Zimbabwe reports, the biological father of Madonna’s adopted twins says he only learned of the Material Girl’s interest in his girls in May of last year, and he was told by the “orphanage boss” that it was a “wonderful opportunity” for the girls, and their brothers and sisters back home in the village as well. He claims that he was told that the wealthy woman wanted to take the girls abroad to be educated, and that when he spoke to his deceased wife’s family, they agreed.

A little night Music………,,????⭐️????⭐️????⭐️???????????????????? A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

During the adoption hearing process, which took place in a Malawian court, Adam Mwale (who has no formal education) says that he was told to agree with everything that was being said, despite the fact that he claims that many of the judge’s and court-appointed guardian’s words were “terrible lies.”

Even after the adoption proceedings were completed and Madonna took the twins away with her, their biological father says he believed that his separation for his daughters would only be temporary. That is until he was contacted by the Daily Mail.

Madonna has not responded for media requests for comment regarding Adam Mwale’s claims.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. ???????? Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! ????????????????????????????????????????????????✈️✈️????????????????♥️????????♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

However, on her Instagram page (where she announced that she was a mother once again to newly adopted Malawian twins), Madonna claimed that the adoption process had been “officially completed.”

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.”

The newly adopted twins aren’t the first children that Madonna has brought into her family via Malawian adoption. Her 10-year-old daughter Mercy James and 11-year-old-son David Banda were both adopted from Malawi nearly a decade ago. In addition, Madonna is the biological mother to 16-year-old Rocco and 20-year-old Lourdes.

While Madonna took her new adopted twins home with her almost immediately following the custody hearing in Malawi, the adoption won’t be ruled officially permanent for another year.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]