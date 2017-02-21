Blac Chyna Pregnant Again In 2017? It Probably Isn’t Rob Kardashian’s Baby

Blac Chyna might be pregnant again, but if she is expecting baby number two, Rob Kardashian probably isn’t the father. Gossip site MediaTakeOut broke the news that Chyna is pregnant in 2017 after photos emerged of Blac at a kids’ birthday party in “uncharacteristically” loose, baggy clothes.

Twitter is already responding to the Blac Chyna pregnancy rumor, and some fans think the idea of Chyna being pregnant again is super-funny whether or not Kardashian is the dad.

I heard Blac Chyna is pregnant again lmao — Kameron ???? (@KameronIsKing12) February 21, 2017

It’s unusual, even unheard of, for Chyna to dress in a way that “hid her figure” so completely.

More than that, there was a definite look of a pregnancy swell under the brightly patterned, oversized Adidas sweatshirt that Blac wore over matching “comfy track pants.” Blac’s belly looked significantly bigger and rounder under the big sweatshirt as she walked from her car to the party.

Chyna was helping to celebrate BFF Amber Rose’s son’s fourth birthday, so the loose clothing could be explained by the reality that most 4-year-old kids are rambunctious, and Amber was probably planning an action packed party for her little boy.

Some Twitter users are clearly at a loss for words about another Chyna pregnancy.

Blac Chyna is pregnant again…well. — Kendall (@KNJVS) February 21, 2017

MediaTakeOut points out that they called it “a few weeks ago,” when they first reported the rumor Blac Chyna was pregnant amidst a dramatic breakup with Rob Kardashian. Now, with the new maybe baby bump pics where Chyna is “clearly showing,” the outlet says, “it ain’t rumor y’all it’s FACTS.” The outlet isn’t claiming to know whether Rob Kardashian is the father.

Hollywood Life agrees that it’s possible Blac Chyna really is pregnant again, but a second pregnancy right now isn’t very likely. For one thing, it’s only three months since Blac and Rob Kardashian, 29, welcomed their baby, Dream Kardashian, into the world.

The magazine writes that although Chyna might be showing an actual baby bump, ” it seems more plausible at this point that the pic was just taken during an unflattering moment.”

Chyna posted an Instagram pic only a few days ago that has no sign at all of a baby bump. The photo, captioned, “sultry,” shows Blac in a form-fitting, lacy red dress with a wide waistband. There doesn’t seem to be any way that the rumored pregnancy belly in this week’s pic could have been present in the glam shot of Chyna in red.

Sultry A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:33am PST

After all, Blac was rushing to be at the party on time instead of posing for the cameras in her usual skin-tight, revealing outfit. The comfy clothes she was wearing could have easily bunched up to make it look like there was more underneath than usual, or the wind could catch the fabric and make it billow outwards.

Even the multi-color pattern on the belly section of Chyna’s shirt would draw the eye and at the right angle, could give the impression of a baby bump.

If Chyna is pregnant again, the question that comes up right away for Kardashian fans is, “Who’s the daddy?”

So. Blac Chyna might be pregnant again AND they don't know who's the daddy?? ???????? fix it Jesus — issaSeason (@AutumnSayWAAAT) February 21, 2017

Rob Kardashian and Chyna are endlessly breaking up and getting back together, but the most recent split looks like a serious breakup that is going to be permanent.

Hollywood Life reminds readers that only last week, a Kardashian insider revealed that the Rob and Blac era is definitely over. The source spoke to People and was clear there’s no likelihood of another reconciliation.

The Rob and Chyna insider also seemed to indicate that the two separated permanently some time ago, making it very unlikely that Chyna is pregnant in 2017 with Kardashian’s baby.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

What do you think? Is Black Chyna pregnant again in 2017 and if she is pregnant, is Rob Kardashian the father?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Flirt Cosmetics]