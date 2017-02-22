Kim Kardashian’s Mom Opens Up About Her Robbery As Kanye West Split Rumors Swirl

Kim Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, recently opened up about her shocking robbery in Paris.

Several months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a ring given to her by Kanye West, Jenner appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she spoke of the traumatic incident.

“The first episode you’re going to see is when the girls were in Miami, doing something with the Dash stores, and then the Paris incident happened,” Jenner, 61, said to Degeneres, according to a report by Us Weekly on February 20. “It was devastating.”

Kim Kardashian was robbed by several masked men in Paris in early October of last year while in town to attend Paris Fashion Week. At the time, she was in her hotel room with one another woman — and no security personnel. Although she had shared a message with fans about her awesome bodyguard a short time prior, the man mentioned was with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, on the night of the incident.

Immediately after the incident took place, production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was reportedly put on hold and Kim Kardashian began living her life in a much more private manner. In addition to keeping her social media posts to a minimum, Kim Kardashian began spending the majority of her time at home and was rarely seen in public for the first couple of months after the robbery.

While Kim Kardashian took a break from the spotlight for months, she ultimately returned to social media, including her Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts, and eventually began filming the 13th season of her family’s reality show with her mother and sisters.

“When we started filming again and started getting up and running, obviously [Kim Kardashian] was around because we all practically live together on the same street,” Jenner continued. “We started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think, to just explain to us and walk us through [the robbery].”

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 premieres, fans will watch as Kim Kardashian copes with the devastating incident with her family and later discovers that her husband has been hospitalized.

In other Kim Kardashian news, the reality star and mother of two is reportedly at odds with her rapper husband, Kanye West, who allegedly wants to reboot his previously canceled Saint Pablo Tour.

“[Kim Kardashian] told Kanye to take a step back, but because he feels that he pulled off the fashion show, he is really pushing her to restart his tour where it left off,” a source close to the Kardashian family explained to Radar Online on February 21. “Everyone around Kanye, especially Kim, thinks that this is a very bad idea but he is not listening to anyone. It is just making the situation that much worse!”

As fans will recall, Kanye West canceled his Saint Pablo Tour at the end of last year after suffering a mental breakdown just before Thanksgiving. Just weeks after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, West was hospitalized for days before returning to his family in Los Angeles.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been faced with rumors of marital tension for the past several months, they have remained united publicly and have been frequently seen with their two children, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, in Los Angeles and New York City.

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network next month.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]