‘The Curse Of Oak Island’ Season 5: Reasons Why It May Get Renewed Or Canceled

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5’s fate is still up in the air. The current season wraps up with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, and according to teasers dropped for Season 4 finale, Marty and Rick Lagina are set to unearth something significant. Will the discovery make Lagina brothers end their decade-long treasure hunt, or they will continue their quest in The Curse of Oak Island Season 5?

For the History Channel, Curse of Oak Island continues to be its most-watched unscripted series. Screener reports that 3.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the penultimate episode of Season 4, and it fetched a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 key demo. Moreover, it is currently one of the highest-rated, unscripted series on the cable network.

It rarely happens that a cable channel cancels its top-rated series, especially the one that still has the potential to uncover plenty of stories related to 220-year-old Oak Island mystery. Series creator Kevin Burns told Local Express that The History Channel would “jump at the chance” of renewing The Curse of Oak Island for Season 5.

Moreover, Burns believes that the Oak Island has many stories to tell, and they cannot be covered even in ten seasons of the series.

Do I think there’s more of the story to tell beyond this season? Yes. I think you could do 10 years on this show and you could find lots of things and lots of treasure, and I would still not be convinced that’s all there is to the story. I think Oak Island has many, many, many stories to tell.

Last year, too, there were speculations about whether the series would get Season 4 order or not. And only a couple of months before Season 4 premiere in November, Nova Scotia Business confirmed that it had approved $1,271,546 in film funding for Curse of Oak Island Season 4.

The series fans are also hopeful about The Curse of Oak Island Season 5. One of the series fans, Jason Enders, said on show’s Facebook page that if the show was getting ratings, it would get renewed for another season.

There wasn’t a contract when season 3 ended either if I understand correctly, but here we are in season 4. If they’re getting ratings, which they are, they’ll renew.

The History Channel, however, cannot renew the show if the main players, Rick and Marty Lagina, refuse to return for another season. Burns said that Lagina brothers were not reality show people and had always been reluctant about doing more seasons. Also, the filming of the series keeps them away from their families for four to five months.

As they are not fame-crazy television personalities, Lagina brothers might no longer want to stay away from their families and resume filming in arduous conditions.

Series creator is not optimistic about Curse of Oak Island Season 5. He told Logic Express that they were not set to return for Season 5.

We are not set to come back for another year, take of that what you will.

In the end, it is up to the History Channel to convince Rick and Marty to keep digging to find out what else could be buried in Oak Island.

Meanwhile, Rick and Marty seem to have finally made an important discovery, the details of which will be revealed in the two-hour final episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 4. According to Burns, in the fourth hole, the brothers have discovered “incredibly interesting” stuff. Marty has teased that the important discovery might be a metal object.

In the sneak peek released for the final episode, Rick is seen asking, “question is where we go from here.” Fans are probably screaming, “Return to continue your quest in Curse of Oak Island Season 5.”

Curse of Oak Island Season 4 finale airs on Tuesday, February 21, on The History Channel.

[Featured Image by Adwo/Shutterstock]