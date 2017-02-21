‘The Originals’ Season 4: Klaroline Fans Get New Hope

Klaroline fans got new hope for The Originals Season 4 over the weekend. Julie Plec took to Twitter for a Q&A about the Vampire Diaries series finale, and one comment left fans in a frenzy.

While Klaus and Caroline have never been an official couple – they’ve hooked up but never dated – there are plenty of fans who love the idea of them together. Like Cami in The Originals, Caroline was able to convince Klaus to put his family aside for love, even just temporarily. He put Caroline first when she was in a time of need, despite what had happened to his family partially because of her. She helped to prove that he could be a good man.

Unfortunately, the Mikaelsons getting their own spin-off meant that Klaroline couldn’t develop fully. Candice King remained with The Vampire Diaries, so her character Caroline couldn’t even consider following Klaus to New Orleans. Instead, The Originals introduced a new, blonde-haired love interest in the form of Camille.

None of this has stopped fans from requesting Klaroline to happen. Toward the end of The Vampire Diaries Season 7 and The Originals Season 3 there was some hope. Caroline headed to New Orleans for help from the Mikaelsons, only to find out that they hadn’t been seen for three years. There was a crossover episode that involved a short phone conversation between the two supernatural beings, where Klaus effectively made it clear that the relationship had come to an end.

Klaroline fans haven’t given up hope. After hearing that The Vampire Diaries Season 8 would be the last, fans suggested that Caroline could go into The Originals Season 4. She could help Hayley find a cure for the Mikaelsons and then save Klaus from his eternal torment.

The problem was Caroline’s relationship with Stefan. She and Stefan were tipped to get their June wedding and live happily ever after. That was until recent episodes when Stefan was turned human by Bonnie injecting him with the cure. Suddenly, it seemed impossible for Stefan and Caroline together.

Plec’s recent comments have suggested even further that Steroline is not a forever thing. She said that there would definitely be a major death in the Vampire Diaries series finale, and Stefan certainly makes sense for that. Many fans speculate that he will sacrifice his own life so his brother Damon can live a human life with Elena. Removing the cure from his body would mean that he would rapidly age 100-plus years.

This would leave Caroline without a romantic partner. Klaroline fans instantly jumped to the idea that Caroline would be open to travel to New Orleans if Stefan dies. The Originals Season 4 could actually see her working with Hayley to help save Klaus. The Vampire Diaries series finale will link with The Originals Season 4 premiere, and fans can’t help but wonder if this is how. There would be a plausible storyline, especially if she decides that Alaric and the twins are safer without her around. She may not want to remain in Mystic Falls if Stefan is no longer there, and she deserves to be happy after The Vampire Diaries Season 8, according to Bustle.

@julieplec Stefan deserves a happy ending. He sacrificed himself and gave up his happiness several times, he deserves a happy human life. pic.twitter.com/K8dGevp4A5 — Daam ⚓ (@daamscatolini) February 20, 2017

Now, the question is just whether Cami is going to come back from the dead. The latest Originals Season 4 trailer hints that the murdered vampire could be back – although it looks like it is mostly a hallucination. Considering the way that Cami’s storyline ended, if she is back, it could make Klaus choose her over Caroline when given the choice.

There isn’t long to wait for The Originals Season 4. The premiere will be on March 17 at 8 p.m. on the CW. It will take the Vampire Diaries timeslot, which will come to an end a week earlier.

