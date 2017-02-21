Malia Obama On ‘Cloud Nine,’ Enjoys Ski Trip In Aspen As Revelers Pop Bottles

Malia Obama is living the life. The eldest former first daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was on cloud nine — literally — on a weekend ski trip. Apparently, Malia knows how to have a good time with rich kids, according to TMZ.

Malia Obama, 18, took a break over the Presidents Day weekend from the hustle and bustle of New York City for an Aspen, Colorado, ski trip getaway with a group of socialite friends. Malia enjoyed skiing on the mountain before grabbing lunch at Cloud 9 on Aspen Highlands with Tassilo von Furstenberg, Elizabeth Tisch, Zachary and Holden Tisch, Bryce Lourd, Audrey Kotick, Julian Gratry, Jamie Tisch, Crystal Lourd, Danielle Oerlemans, and Tom Bugbee.

#MaliaObama spotted enjoying the Aspen #mountaintop with friends. A post shared by ???? City Alert ???? (@cityalert) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

The group with Malia quenched their thirsts with water. However, not far away, another group of nearly 100-strong had other ideas — and were not teetotalers, according to the Daily Mail. The band of partygoers was seen popping open and spraying champagne bottles of Veuve Clicquot as if they were fireworks. Reportedly, the expensive alcohol sets you back $125.

A member of the ski trip entourage took a photo of a sampling of bottles that were used for the party.

“Spraying off Champagne fireworks with a bunch of marvelous maniacs and Obama’s daughter,” the caption read.

Several videos cropped up online that showed the large group having a blast at the outdoor party. Sources said Malia did not participate in the boozy gala. Instead, she remained inside with friends.

Another man in attendance posted a photo and an accompanying video of the mountain throw down.

“Celebrating the birthday by spraying 200 bottles of Veuve Cliquot at Cloud 9 on Aspen Highlands. I’m doing this every year from now on.”

Malia Obama hangs at Aspen hotspot during champagne party https://t.co/VX28i5oG1O pic.twitter.com/PqHwykSLCq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 21, 2017

Michelle Obama’s go-to designer, Monique Lhuillier, was seen at the Aspen restaurant. According to WWD, Lhuillier designed a slinky silver dress worn by Anastasia Steele, Dakota Johnson’s character in Fifty Shades Darker.

“Costume designer, Shay Cunliffe, approached me as she loves my aesthetic to create a dress for a defining scene, the masquerade ball. It was a true collaboration. After I was given the details about the scene, I designed a dress that not only captured the mood, but also Anastasia’s personality. It was a dream come true to design for an iconic scene in a film that will live on.”

Lhuillier posted an image of Malia Obama and her friends enjoying lunch at the ski lodge. Malia beamed for the camera while wearing a patriotic red, white and blue hat emblazoned with “USA” on her short trip.

She captioned the image, “Happy President’s Day!! xM.”

Insiders say the parents of Malia’s younger friend hosted her at their Colorado home for the weekend vacation. They were reportedly there during the luncheon.

Usa???? A post shared by malia Ann Obama (@obama.maliia) on Aug 5, 2016 at 8:51am PDT

As it turns out, the spraying of champagne was not merely the result of a drunken skiing group disturbing the peace. Instead, they were taking part in a tradition at the Cloud 9 establishment.

With the holiday and weekend behind, Malia Obama reportedly returned to Manhattan from her trip where she recently began her year-long internship at the Harvey Weinstein Company. Recently, Malia was seen reporting to work in a short black dress.

When she was 15, Malia was hired as an intern on the set of Halle Berry’s Extant TV series. The next summer, she joined Lena Dunham’s Girls series as a production assistant. During an interview three years ago, Michelle Obama said the teen was interested in pursuing a career in film.

✌✌????????✌✌ A post shared by malia Ann Obama (@obama.maliia) on Jul 20, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Malia is currently on a gap year from Harvard University. Reportedly, she will enroll in the college during the fall this year. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Sasha Obama, is remaining in Washington, D.C., for two more years until she completes high school.

Former president #BarackObama's 1st Daughter, #MaliaObama spotted looking stylish as she headed for her internship at the Weinstein Company in Newyork. Such a cutie A post shared by Miss Petite Nigeria Blog (@misspetitenigeria) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Barack and Michelle have leased a posh mansion in the city near the White House. The former president and first lady recently wrapped up a three-week-long vacation with Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson.

Not only was Malia Obama on cloud nine (good time and the restaurant) on her ski trip, but also because she was so high up the mountain, she was literally in the clouds, to boot.

[Featured Image by Jacquelyn Martin/File/AP Images]