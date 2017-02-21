‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Offers An Update On Sister Kim Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards claims Kim Richards is in a great place following the birth of her first grandchild, Hucksley.

While Kim Richards, the older sister of Kyle Richards, has faced struggles with addiction in the past, the Bravo TV guest star appears to have turned over a new leaf as she enjoys her new family member.

“Kim is so happy. She’s loving having a grandson. I still cannot say that. I can’t even believe that’s coming out of my mouth,” Kyle Richards revealed to the Daily Dish on February 21. “She’s in her element with that baby. The other day she posted a picture of her with her grandson on Snapchat with a filter. It was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Oh my God.”

Kyle Richards and her older sister have dealt with their fair share of disputes in the past, but now that Kim Richards is sober, they appear to be working on their relationship in a much more positive manner.

Kyle Richards has no grandchildren of her own, but her older half-sister, Kathy Hilton, recently welcomed her first grandchild as well. As fans may have seen, Hilton’s daughter Nicky welcomed her first child with husband James Rothschild, daughter Lily Grace, last year.

“Kim’s grandson is the cutest thing. Sometimes I look, and I think, ‘Oh my God. He looks just like Brooke.’ And then the other night, I was like, ‘Gosh, he actually looks like Kim. His eye color and his hair. It’s crazy.’ So that part is really exciting,” Kyle Richards continued. “You know, my niece Nicky, she has a baby too, and I look at this baby, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, the baby looks like Paris [Hilton]. It’s so weird.’ I love genetics.”

Kim Richards had a rough year in 2015. After suffering an alcohol relapse after filming the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she proceeded to get arrested twice in a matter of months. As fans may recall, Kim was first arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, a favorite spot of her and Kyle Richards’ late mother, after becoming drunk and kicking a police officer. Months later, Kim was arrested for a second time after reportedly stealing $600 worth of items from a Target store in Van Nuys, California.

Kyle Richards has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the series began airing in 2011, and her sister Kim has continued to appear on the series, as well. However, while Kyle Richards has maintained her full-time role on the series, Kim took on a reduced role on the show after her 2015 relapse and has continued to be seen only in a guest-starring role in the years since.

While Kyle Richards has been accused of enabling her sister on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she recently insisted that was not the case. After being confronted by Eden Sassoon, who is currently starring in her first season of the series, Kyle Richards explained why she sometimes appeared unconcerned with her sister’s struggles.

“Just to be clear, I am not an enabler,” Kyle Richards said, as revealed by People Magazine weeks ago. “Just because I don’t announce to the world what’s going on? I don’t share that. I’m the first one to think, ‘Oh my God, something’s going on with my sister.’ She’s been really great. And I’m not going to have somebody mess around with that.”

To see more of Kyle Richards, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]