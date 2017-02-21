Donald Glover’s Next Three Big Movie Projects

With news that Donald Glover has been attached to the Jon Favereu’s new live-action take on Disney’s The Lion King, it might be fair to say that the actor “can’t wait to be king.” Entertainment news regarding Glover is popping up everywhere and won’t be dying down anytime soon.

Disney recently released news that Donald will be teaming up with James Earl Jones to serve as part of the voice cast of the re-imagining of 1994’s The Lion King where Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa while Glover will be the voice of the adult Simba, Mufasa’s son. The new ambitious project follows on the heels of Favereu’s big summer hit of another Disney classic, The Jungle Book. Within weeks of the movie’s release, it was announced that The Jungle Book 2 would be a done deal. As with The Jungle Book, The Lion King is expected to use the same groundbreaking technology bringing Simba to what is called “photorealistic” life. No release date has been set for this movie.

This will be Donald Glover’s second project working with Favereu. The two both star in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming to be released in theaters this summer on July 7, 2017. While it is well-known that Jon will be reprising his role as Happy Hogan, Sony has kept the identity of Glover’s character under wraps.

In the new Spider-Man story, Peter Parker tries to live a somewhat normal life in his hometown while being watched by Robert Downey, Jr.’s Tony Stark, but that becomes increasingly difficult when new villain, Vulture (Michael Keaton), comes to town.

Many of Donald’s fans were hoping that Glover would become the next webslinger since he already voices the role of the character in Disney XD’s animated Ultimate Spider-Man show. However, that was likely never going to happen since the new movie reboot is focusing on a much younger Peter Parker and Glover is in his early 30s.

No one seems to be upset with Glover’s other upcoming movie role playing a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars movie about Han Solo’s early adventures that take place before Star Wars: A New Hope.

Production on the new Star Wars film began on February 20 at Pinewood Studios in London. Disney released a cast photo for the film that includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The new un-named movie is being directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and is expected to premier in theaters on May 25, 2018.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” Lord and Miller said. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

In addition to his acting, Donald Glover is also known for his many other talents as a writer, producer, director, comedian, rapper, singer and songwriter. Tina Fey hired Donald Glover to write for her NBC comedy series, 30 Rock, when he was just 23-years-old. He later played the role of Troy Barnes on NBC’s sitcom, Community and can currently be seen on FX’s Atlanta. Glover, who is no relation to legendary actor Danny Glover, won a Golden Globe in January for his work on the Atlanta, where his brother Stephen, also a writer, serves on the show.

[Featured Image by: Matt Sayles/AP Images]