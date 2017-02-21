WWE News: Here’s the Real Reason Why Stone Cold Was Backstage During ‘Raw’

During last night’s edition of Raw, more was happening behind the curtain and off-camera than in the ring and on the show. The WWE Universe is aware that The Rock appeared at the Staples Center before and after the cameras were on for Raw. He also called CM Punk, which WWE officials were unhappy about, but WWE fans may not be aware that The Texas Rattlesnake was also backstage last night for this week’s edition of Raw.

Stone Cold hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 32 in Dallas. Alongside Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels, the trio took down The League of Nations before getting into further shenanigans with The New Day. Unfortunately, Austin suffered a torn rotator cuff during the segment, which has led to a lot of speculation that his appearance at WrestleMania 32 will be the last of his career on WWE’s biggest stage.

Although Stone Cold was backstage during last night’s edition of Raw in the Staples Center, he did not make an appearance during the show. Since then, the WWE Universe is wondering why the WWE Hall of Famer was in attendance. More rumors about another match or getting involved before WrestleMania 33 continue to make the rounds, but Austin’s reason for being backstage during Raw last night won’t surprise you.

Recently, a few former WWE Divas from the past are rumored for return to WWE television specifically for WrestleMania 33. WWE officials have been making some calls to former talents to help boost ratings, create speculation, and sell the company’s biggest show this year. Goldberg’s recent run of success is being used as an example for other WWE Superstars like Stone Cold to have one more match for the WWE Universe.

The Texas Rattlesnake has addressed those possibilities and has claimed very strongly that he’ll never have another match inside a WWE ring. For any fans hoping that last night’s backstage visit during Raw would lead to a comeback, that ship has sailed. Unfortunately, it’s being reported that his visit backstage wasn’t for any other reason than to just visit and see some friends quietly while Rock’s shenanigans got the attention.

However, it’s well known that Stone Cold is up to date with the current WWE product and keeps a watchful eye on it. His commentary is always insightful on the Stone Cold Podcast, which WWE officials would give a platform on the WWE Network for special interviews with the best WWE Superstars on the roster today.

It’s well known that Stone Cold’s interview with Dean Ambrose received some lackluster reviews, but it has also been reported that WWE officials discontinued airing Austin’s podcast on the WWE Network after that interview. The fact that another episode of the series hasn’t aired may be a coincidence, but it has been long enough to question if the report is true. We’re speculating, but last night’s visit may lead to the next edition.

The WWE Universe will keep speculating about his visit last night during Raw heading into WrestleMania 33, but sometimes a visit can turn into something more. Stone Cold Steve Austin will always be welcome to appear on WWE programming. His visit could at least put him into the mind of WWE officials to find a spot for him on the grandest stage of them all. He may never wrestle again, but he’ll always be welcome.

Bill Goldberg’s return to WWE proved that if the fans ask for something, they’ll eventually get it. The WWE Universe speculating about his visit during Raw may be the catalyst to get the “Stone Cold Podcast” back on the WWE Network. If the right idea comes along, Stone Cold may find himself doing more than he expected at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando later this year.

[Featured Image by WWE]