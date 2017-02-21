NFL Rumors: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Interested In DeSean Jackson?

DeSean Jackson is set to hit NFL free agency this offseason, and there are quite a few teams that will be interested in offering him a big contract. There are very few receivers with the big play potential that Jackson possesses, which is an attractive quality for many teams to look at.

One of those teams could be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are desperate for an upgrade at the wide receiver position this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Buccaneers could be a landing spot for Jackson this offseason. He apparently has a relationship with quarterback Jameis Winston already, which makes them an even more likely landing spot. Tampa Bay is building their franchise the right way, and the offense would take a big leap forward by signing Jackson.

I’m told #Bucs could be a posb destination for impending FA WR Desean Jackson. Understanding is Jameis Winston has an existing rapport w/ DJ — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2017

Jackson caught 56 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Washington Redskins. He is capable of putting up even bigger numbers next season if he finds his way into the right situation.

At 30-years-old, Jackson still has plenty of high-caliber football left to play. If the Buccaneers were to sign him, it would be wise to give him a three- or four-year deal. Tampa Bay would have an incredibly high-powered offense with Jackson on board.

DeSean Jackson says #Eagles return would be "great story." Also, Bucs may have interest:https://t.co/yXQJESghYv pic.twitter.com/qRth5Lfytq — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 21, 2017

Winston has already proven himself to be a budding star under center for Tampa Bay. He has one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL already in Mike Evans, but adding a second star receiver would make life much easier on him. Doug Martin was disappointing once again last season but has shown flashes of being a true workhorse running back in the past.

Tampa Bay will not be the only team that can offer Jackson the kind of fit that he is looking for. Other teams like the Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles will also be interested in bringing him on board.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, there are plenty of big name free agents that could switch teams. There are other wide receivers that the Buccaneers could target if they miss out on Jackson. Alshon Jeffery is the biggest name on the market at the receiver position, although adding speed might be the best route for the Buccaneers to take.

DeSean Jackson may have to turn down more money elsewhere in order to stay with the #Redskins:https://t.co/auKjgHeS4a pic.twitter.com/YeYCs9W7go — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) February 12, 2017

Jackson did mention that reuniting with the Eagles would be “a great story,” which could feed into the idea that the two sides could end up working something out in free agency.

“It definitely is a great story. And I guess you can say, starting your career somewhere, and all this, going to a division rival team, and having the possibility of maybe going back – I mean, you just kind of think about all that. You started somewhere, maybe you want to finish it.”

Expect to see the Buccaneers be aggressive when free agency opens up this offseason. They have been trying to build a winner and have been doing an excellent job. Perhaps Jackson is one of the last pieces that will help put them over the top and into the postseason.

Free agency is going to be a very entertaining period this offseason. If you’re an NFL fan and enjoy rumors and player movement, you won’t want to miss the next couple months.

[Featured Image by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images]