Convicted Murderer Drew Peterson No Longer In State Custody

Drew Peterson, a convicted murderer formerly in state custody, has been moved to a holding facility in Joliet. This follows his son’s confession that he believes his father to be guilty of murdering two of his wives.

Peterson entered custody in 2012. He was convicted of the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, who died in 2004. Drew Peterson is suspected in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. She disappeared in 2007, causing suspicion to arise.

Savio died in a supposed drowning in the bathtub in her’s and Drew’s Bolingbrook, Illinois, home. Peterson was a police sergeant for the town. His situation sounds like a typical “who-done-it” TV episode. His fourth wife went missing in 2007, Peterson claims that the last he heard from her was a phone explaining that she’d left him for another man, police find the case suspicious and reopen the tragic death of his third wife.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Stacy Peterson has “never been found,” but the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are very odd and curious, suggesting that there was a bigger problem behind it than just another man.

“Stacy Peterson has never been found, and no one has been charged with a crime in connection with her disappearance. However, statements she made to her pastor and a divorce attorney just before she went missing were crucial factors in Drew Peterson being found guilty of Savio’s death, jurors said.”

Drew Peterson transferred from Illinois to federal prison, sources say https://t.co/5LNVm6n8QU pic.twitter.com/NYYnfKhZnV — daily news (@DailyNews4k) February 21, 2017

The news source also said that Peterson attracted negative attention during the investigation through his behavior.

“Her disappearance — amplified by his showy behavior and appetite for media coverage — garnered international headlines and prompted Glasgow to open a homicide investigation into Savio’s death, originally ruled an accident after her body was found in her bathtub.”

Drew Peterson was convicted of Savio’s murder and sentenced to 38 years in prison. Peterson has been held in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Now, the convict has been transferred to a holding facility in suburban Joliet; no reason has been given yet for the move.

An inmate of Drew Peterson’s, Antonio Smith, has since claimed that the convicted murderer admitted to Stacy’s murder during a private conversation. While such conversation does not hold weight in a court, it would seem that Smith is not the only person who believes that Drew killed Stacy.

Drew Peterson's son now believes his dad killed his wives https://t.co/aug8SnIA5C @craigrwall reports pic.twitter.com/VsHasfB9ie — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) February 3, 2017

Earlier in February, Drew’s son, Stephen Peterson, said that he believes his father guilty of killing both wives, according to NBC. Stephen is currently living in his father’s house, raising his father’s children–but that does not change what he believes to be the facts. The news source said that Stephen thinks that his father “probably” killed Savio, and also thinks that he was involved in Stacy’s disappearance.

“I’d probably say so. Yeah, I think he probably did it. Over time, you know, [he’d say] ‘Well, now, Stacy’s not coming back.’ And I finally came to the realization that, well, maybe he did have something to do with this.”

Cassandra Cales, Stacy Peterson’s sister, believes that Drew definitely killed Stacy–and was “repulsed” by what Stephen said.

“It was fake. So, he’s just putting on a show, trying to make people feel sorry for him. That’s just disgusting, you know? Took him long enough to actually come out and say that. So, I’ve been saying it since day one. I guess I’m relentless. I’ll never give up.”

Since Drew’s conviction and sentence to 38 years, he has gotten into more trouble. Last year, Peterson was convicted of plotting the murder of the man who prosecuted his case and put him away: Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. For this, another 40 years was added to his sentence.

[Featured Image by M. Spencer Green/AP Images]