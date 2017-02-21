Is Lisa Vanderpump Quitting ‘RHOBH’ And Moving On To A New Spinoff?

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly sick of the “never-ending drama” she’s been faced with on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7.

According to a new report, Lisa Vanderpump “wants out” after filming the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality show and is reportedly plotting a new spinoff series.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is over all of the fighting going on right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” a source explained to Radar Online on February 21. “But she cannot stand the cattiness, and she really does not care what anyone thinks of her anymore.”

Lisa Vanderpump is currently starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 and Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which features the lives of her staff members at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Tom Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules began airing on Bravo TV in 2013, about two years after the debut of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and ever since, it has been a major hit for the network.

According to the Radar Online report, Lisa Vanderpump, the founder of the Vanderpump Pets Foundation, is opening a pet rescue and adoption center in Los Angeles in March. She and her husband, Ken Todd, are reportedly planning for reality television cameras to follow them as they embark on the exciting new project.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is now in late stage talks with the network executives about starting another spinoff reality show, focused on her new pet place,” the source said.

As for her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the source went on to reveal that Lisa Vanderpump is sick of the stress that comes with the drama-filled show.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] has gotten so incredibly wealthy off this, but she is tired of the stress that the show causes her,” the source explained.

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are currently the only remaining original full-time wives on the show. Although Kim Richards has been featured on the show each season since Season 1, she took on a reduced role on the show in 2015 after suffering an alcohol relapse and getting arrested twice.

While there were rumors last year that suggested Lisa Vanderpump would not be featured on the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she eventually decided to return to her role alongside her fellow housewives, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, and Erika Girardi.

“I was reticent because I felt the last season was just so aggressive towards me. I’m not a victim in it because I did hit back and the audience were great and really supported me, but it just went down a road I just thought, ‘I don’t think I can do this anymore,'” Lisa Vanderpump admitted during an interview with Access Hollywood Live, via a report by People Magazine last November.

Lisa Vanderpump went on to explain that while she did sit out from filming for the first couple of weeks of Season 7, she ultimately decided that the negative experiences she’s had with the women shouldn’t overpower the experience as a whole. Vanderpump also noted that Bravo TV had agreed to include a number of important issues in production, including her work to help stop the Yulin dog meat festival in China.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. Both series air on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]