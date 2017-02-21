WWE Rumors: John Cena, ‘The Greatest Of All Time,’ Has A New Gig, But What?

John Cena has been called the greatest wrestler of all time by no less of an entity than Kurt Angle. But the latest WWE rumors suggest that John Cena will be taking on a whole new gig when he goes on hiatus for a little while after WrestleMania. And while some fans are all for a man making his money every way he can, others are not sure that this latest gig is the best one for a 16-time World Champion.

John Cena is helping Nintendo advertise the Nintendo Switch https://t.co/bNPPCgWmW8 pic.twitter.com/ZZPfmf1fiR — Mashable (@mashable) February 21, 2017

According to the latest WWE rumors from IGN, Cena has accepted an offer to advertise the Nintendo Switch in the United States. Cena’s new gig will start on February 23, when he’ll appear at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in California at one of the first-ever pop-up stores for the Switch.

Doug Bowser, the Senior VP of Nintendo of America, said that the partnership with Cena was an obvious choice.

“The upcoming launch of the unique Nintendo Switch console calls for a unique series of celebrations. These unexpected locations perfectly highlight the features of the new system, as well as provide one-of-a-kind surprise-and-delight moments that Nintendo does best.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Comic Book, there’s some bad news for John Cena fans: He may be on hiatus until the Survivor Series of next year!

Supposedly, Cena and his girlfriend, Nikki Bella, will be battling The Miz and his wife, Maryse, at WrestleMania. But after that, fans won’t be seeing Cena for a while.

“Cena will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on 3/11. After that, rumors are that he will team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania. Some sites are reporting Cena could be on hiatus until as late as next year’s Survivor Series. Cena recently apologized for his previous comments about The Rock being a part time star and not giving his all to the WWE Universe. Have we seen the last of John Cena as a full time WWE Superstar?”

Indeed, if this is the end of the line for John Cena, he would have had a career that was well-earned and well-deserved. It’s no wonder that, according to the latest WWE rumors from Sky Sports, Kurt Angle has recently said that Cena — while underappreciated now — will go down in history as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

In March, Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and it’s rumored that Cena will do the inducting. And while that may be part of the reason that Angle sang his praises, there’s another, more important reason that Angle said Cena will be considered amongst the greatest of all time: because it’s true.

“I’m not going to say he’s the greatest athlete in WWE history but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history. He’s not a guy who’s going to throw fists and mix it up but what he has been able to endure for 12, 13 years, nobody has ever done that.”

