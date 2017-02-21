Karrueche Tran Files Restraining Order, Says Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Her

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran broke up back in 2015, but their drama continues nearly two years later because according to Karrueche, Chris just can’t let go. Even after Karrueche broke up with Chris, he spent plenty of time trying to win her back. Unfortunately for Chris, his attempts to reconcile were not welcome and have led to several publicly embarrassing moments for the “Loyal” singer.

According to TMZ, Karrueche applied for and received a restraining order to keep Chris Brown away from her after he reportedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t take him back. She claims that Brown told a “few people that he was going to kill me” in the affidavit. She also claims that Chris threatened to hurt her friends if she didn’t take him back, prompting her to seek a restraining order to protect her mother and brother as well.

To make matters even worse, Karrueche claims that Chris has been physically abusive with her in the past. Back when they were still dating, and when he was still on probation for assaulting Rihanna, Karrueche said in her sworn statement that he punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tran is afraid that her ex-boyfriend might actually make good on threats that he has made against her recently. Brown reportedly told Karrueche that he was going to shoot her. She also alleges that Chris said if he can’t have her, no one can, a claim that Chris made via Instagram in a video that he shared.

This lines up with a video Chris Brown posted to Instagram a few weeks back that was also shared by TMZ and can be seen below. The recording was apparently made in response to Karrueche’s claims that he had been stalking her, only confirming that Brown has not respected Tran’s request to be left alone.

As a result of the restraining order, Chris Brown has been forbidden to come within 1oo yards of Karrueche Tran or her family. So far, Chris hasn’t posted any new Instagram videos about the legal matter, and his representatives aren’t responding to requests for comment.

Just months after their split, Chris Brown made headlines for going after Tyson Beckford. The male model made the unfortunate mistake of hanging out with Karrueche and taking a picture with her. Chris even threatened to come to Las Vegas looking for Beckford, who wasn’t even dating Karrueche or even trying to date her.

Just over a week after the Tyson Beckford incident, Chris requested to meet with Karrueche, who initially said no. Eventually, she agreed to a public meeting with her ex-boyfriend, who was looking to reconcile with her. The two met up at Norm’s Diner in June 2015, and apparently, things didn’t go the way Chris had planned. Chris and Karrueche ended up getting into a screaming match during the meetup and ended up leaving separately.

The back and forth continued between Karrueche and Chris, who argued on Instagram about speaking on each other during interviews. Later in 2015, Karrueche claimed in an interview that dating and then splitting up with Chris has actually hurt her career and made it harder for her to find work. Numerous times Chris has commented that she wouldn’t be famous without him.

Things seemed to be calmer for Karrueche and Chris in 2016, but it still wasn’t over even though she broke up with him in March 2015. Just a year after the split, Brown referred to his ex-girlfriend as a “b***h,” and naturally, she responded, calling the singer out for the insult while, at the same time, begging for her to take him back.

All was quiet until December 2016 when Karrueche Tran posted a picture of herself wearing a Sade t-shirt on Instagram. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Chris Brown commented on the picture and wrote, “still want it” inferring that he still wanted to get back together with his ex.

It was just days after that when the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy feud erupted because the “Crank That” rapper reportedly liked one of Karrueche Tran’s Instagram photos. That seemed to start the singer back up in his fight to get Karrueche back. The “Loyal” singer apparently wouldn’t take no for an answer, escalating his attempts to the point where Karrueche no longer feels safe and felt like she had to get a restraining order to keep herself and her family safe from Chris Brown.

