WWE News: 10 Names Revealed For Tonight’s #1 Contender Battle Royal On SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown Live, Randy Orton made a blockbuster announcement by giving up his spot in the main event at WrestleMania 33 because he didn’t want to wrestle Bray Wyatt, his “master.” Now, a battle royal will take place on tonight’s show to determine the new number one contender for the title, and it is going to be an interesting match. The names of those participating have been revealed, and it’s just a strange combination of superstars.

When the announcement was made last week, fans began trying to guess who would be in the battle royal and how big it would be. Here, the Royal Rumble winner had already given up his slot and another multi-superstar match was going to determine the number one contender for Wyatt’s title.

The preview for SmackDown Live has been revealed by WWE‘s official website, and there are only going to be 10 superstars in the battle royal. While some of the names were expected, there are a few others which will leave you scratching your head.

Here are the six expected names in the match on tonight’s show:

John Cena

AJ Styles

Baron Corbin

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Luke Harper

Now, here are the four random and rather surprising names in the battle royal:

Dolph Ziggler

Mojo Rawley

Apollo Crews

Kalisto

Looking at the six expected names, there are no real surprises there. John Cena is the former champion, but there are no plans for him to chase after the WWE Title again right now. Sooner, rather than later, something is going to happen with AJ Styles that makes him want to face off with Shane McMahon as they are rumored to be headed for a match at WrestleMania 33.

The Miz is likely headed for a mixed tag match against Cena at WrestleMania 33. Dean Ambrose is in the middle of a knock-down drag out feud with Baron Corbin, and they will likely battle it out over the Intercontinental Title at the big pay-per-view.

Dolph Ziggler has been in the middle of a feud with both Apollo Crews and Kalisto for weeks now, and this will be furthered here for some reason. It’s odd that WWE is possibly continuing on with this and throwing them into the battle royal is just odd. Mojo Rawley being in there is on a much higher level of weird.

Last, but certainly not least, there is Luke Harper. Ever since Randy Orton replaced him in The Wyatt Family, the newly turned babyface has been making life a living hell for Bray Wyatt, and he won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Daily DDT has a very interesting scenario as to how the battle royal could go tonight and how the immediate future will go if Luke Harper wins. If Harper does win, it would not be surprising to see Orton want back in the match so he can help protect Wyatt from his former “brother.”

The main event of WrestleMania has been a Triple Threat and even a Fatal 4-Way before, but this one would bring about a lot of attention. Fans have really taken to Harper as a babyface and watching The Wyatt Family completely explode on the biggest stage of them all would be an instant draw.

WrestleMania 33 is shaping up to be a very big event in Orlando and tonight’s SmackDown Live will cement the second official match in place. Bray Wyatt is the WWE Champion and he should be facing off with Randy Orton, and he very likely could face his “servant” in early April. If he does, though, there will be one more superstar in the match which will be determined tonight from the very strange combination of names in the battle royal.

