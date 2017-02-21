Tarek And Christina Divorce: New Rumors Suggest The Couple Is Back Together

If there’s one thing that’s dominated the HGTV rumor mill as of late, it’s the Tarek and Christina divorce. The stars of Flip or Flop are currently in the process of going through what has to be the worst divorce in the history of the universe — or are they? There’s a new report that suggests that the Tarek and Christina divorce is all for ratings, and, in fact, the two are back together!

That’s the word according to the Christian Post, who suggest that the Tarek and Christina divorce is all for show. The couple is back together filming the new season of their hit show, and instead of the usual, prior complaints about her soon-to-be ex-husband, Christina’s updates have been nothing but happy and upbeat.

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of [Flip or Flop] has been a breeze because of them. I [love] each and every one of you,” she wrote on her Instagram post that also included Tarek in the picture.

And while many outlets have showcased Christina’s side of the story, very few have covered what Tarek has to say.

But People Magazine gives Tarek a chance to tell his side of the story in the Tarek and Christina divorce. According to him, the rumors about him being suicidal during the divorce, and abusive towards Christina, are unfounded and untrue.

He also said that the so-called “gun incident” was blown completely out of proportion. Tarek claims that he and Christina live in an area where there is a lot of wildlife — including mountain lions — and when he was going out for a walk, he needed the protection that a gun would have provided.

“There’s mountain lions, bobcats and rattlesnakes and big wildlife back there… I went out for a hike to scout some trails, it wasn’t even a big deal. I didn’t understand. It got really blown out of proportion.”

Furthermore, what makes the Tarek and Christina divorce battle so sad is that not only was Tarek not suicidal — not only was he never going to hurt Christina or his children — but he was suffering from both thyroid and testicular cancer at the time the divorce proceedings began.

He gave Entertainment Tonight a lot of the scoop about his health problems.

“Getting the thyroid cancer was hard enough, and then a few weeks later, learning I had testicular cancer, I literally thought I was gonna die. I know that when I came out with thyroid cancer, a lot of people found out they also had thyroid cancer. So, I feel it’s something I had to do.”

Tarek went on to say that he originally didn’t want to come out about his diagnosis because he’s a very private person. However, he felt that it was necessary to use his celebrity to raise awareness of the disease. He also felt that Christina was becoming too concerned with their public image, rather than their private marriage, and that is what led to their breakup.

What do you think of the Tarek and Christina divorce? Do you think it’s all for show, or do you think the couple is really splitting up?

Leave your thoughts about the Tarek and Christina divorce in the comments below.

