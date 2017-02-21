‘The Walking Dead’ 7×11 Spoilers: Photos, Promo, Sneak Peek, And Synopsis

The Walking Dead Season 7B is off to an incredible start. It’s a good thing because fans were not too happy with how the show was going during the first half. So far, viewers have seen Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) escape from the Sanctuary, had him reunite with Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) met King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) of the Kingdom, and a new community called the Scavengers led by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) was introduced. What is going to happen on next Sunday’s episode, titled “Hostiles and Calamities”? Several photos, a promo and sneak peek clip, and the synopsis has been released for Season 7, Episode 11.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect next.

While the past few episodes have focused on the Kingdom and the new community in The Walking Dead, “Hostiles and Calamities” will have viewers see what is going on at the Sanctuary. AMC networks released promotional photos, which show Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) arriving at Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) community. He has that sadistic smile on his face and is holding his beloved barbed wire baseball bat, Lucille.

It was previously teased that the title for this episode was “Say Yes.” Even though it is actually named “Hostiles and Calamities,” could “Say Yes” have been a clue that it will have to do with a proposition? Even though Eugene is too weak to be like the Saviors, he does have knowledge and certain skills that will be useful to Negan. One example is that Eugene knows how to make bullets. In an apocalyptic world, ammunition will run low at some point. Negan could take advantage of this and put Eugene to work.

The photos also show Dwight (Austin Amelio). TWD fans learned more about his story in a previous episode. Even though he is part of the Saviors, he did it out of necessity. In order to save his life, Sherry (Christine Evangelista) left her husband and married Negan. It was a deal that would also help provide her sister with life-saving diabetic medication. At one point, the three fled the Sanctuary but ended up going back. There is speculation that it was Sherry who gave Daryl a chance to escape.

With Daryl Dixon out of the Sanctuary, Negan is not going to be happy when he finds out. He trusted Dwight to help break Norman Reedus’ character on The Walking Dead. Daryl may have been in a dark place, but there was no way he would ever join Negan and the Saviors. Now, someone is going to have to pay for Daryl’s escape. Negan won’t allow it to go unpunished. That person is probably going to be Dwight.

The promo clip for Season 7, Episode 11 shows Dwight in the same cell that Daryl was in at the Sanctuary. Negan is standing at the door with Lucille. Dwight kneels down and in the background, Negan’s voice can be heard. Just like Negan tried to break Daryl, he will be “rebreaking” Dwight. Amelio’s character is heard saying, “I am Negan.”

Scenes from the promo clip show Dwight walking slowly as belongings from a house are strewn on the ground. One is a photo frame, but the picture is not revealed. There is someone in a room that is being beaten while Negan watches with a smile. Dwight goes into a rage and starts throwing things around. It doesn’t look like it is at the Sanctuary but in a house. At the end, Negan tells Dwight that they will find him, referring to Daryl.

A sneak peek of the next episode of The Walking Dead was also released. A group of the Saviors finds Joey, the young man that Daryl killed when he escaped. Dwight rushes over and then notices that one of the motorcycles is missing. He instantly thinks of Daryl and rushes to the cell. Finding it empty, Dwight looks panicked and terrified as Negan and his men pull up, returning from Alexandria with a kidnapped Eugene.

What is interesting about this is that in the comics, Dwight feeds Rick information during the war. This is what helps Alexandria defeat Negan and the Saviors. Some fans say that in a way, Dwight redeems himself. It is likely that Dwight could do this same thing on the television show, especially if Negan takes his rage out on Amelio’s character. Perhaps he will go even further and might even do something horrific to Sherry as a way to punish Dwight.

Even though the photos feature the Sanctuary and Eugene looking terrified, the synopsis reveals there is something going down at Alexandria.

“The group scavenges for supplies; back in Alexandria, someone must make a morally challenging decision.”

It’s hard to say what the “morally challenging decision” is or who it is about. TWD fans are concerned about Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). She and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) both lost the man they loved. Negan killed Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), but both are handling it in different ways. Sasha is focusing on helping Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and is at Hilltop Colony.

As for Rosita, she is with Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), and the others. She is angry, full of fury, and is lashing out at others. When Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) disappeared, she instantly assumed he stole their supplies and ran off. In reality, he was forced to leave, and Rick had a gut feeling something happened. It is because of Gabriel that Jadis offered Rick a chance to prove himself. He threatened to kill one of the Scavengers, although Jadis didn’t seem like she took him seriously. Even though Rick could have lost his life battling Winslow, the opportunity allowed him to prove his worth to Jadis and they struck a deal.

Last Sunday on The Walking Dead, Rosita made a comment about how she would be doing things differently. Rosita hinted that she thinks they should just start taking from others. Some wonder if she will decide to live differently. Instead of trying to do the right thing, could her fury lead her to join another group or start hurting others to get what she needs? At the very least, her rage will cause her to make rash decisions, which could end up getting herself or others killed. Does the “morally challenging decision” have to do with Rosita, is it about Jadis, the Saviors, or maybe something completely different? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

What do you think is going to happen on The Walking Dead? Season 7, Episode 11, titled “Hostiles and Calamities,” airs on February 26.

