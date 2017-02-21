Corinne Olympios Invited To Star In Adult Film: Will She Do It?

Corinne Olympios is making a name for herself on The Bachelor 2017, and now she has been invited to do an adult video if she is up for it. Elite Daily shared that PornHub has sent Corinne a letter inviting her to do a movie for them, and they will even allow her to have her nanny in it if she wants her to do it with her. Corinne isn’t an actress, but she was in a 2 Chainz rap music video.

Even 2 Chainz had no idea what The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios was doing in his music video. https://t.co/tPxugwmqKt pic.twitter.com/ZQnnGxSiGz — E! News (@enews) February 13, 2017

If Corinne decided to take up this offer, it would actually be a music video for PornHub.

The website explained the details, saying, “By way of background, back in 2014 Pornhub launched it’s very own record label, aptly dubbed Pornhub Records. Since its inception, the label has worked with popular artists including Waka Flocka, Flo Rida, LMFAO’s Redfoo and Coolio, among others.”

There is no word on who they would want Corinne to work with, but it really does sound like it could be a big name.

The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios Freaks Out Nick Viall with $3,423 Hometown Date Shopping Spree https://t.co/4Lr8Bok964 pic.twitter.com/2iDVR1Qbeq — Busy Mum's Magazine (@busymumsmag) February 20, 2017

PornHub went on to say that they loved Corinne in the music video she already did, adding that she was a standout. They want Corinne to work with them on a new video. They do have a few details for Corinne Olympios to look at for this video, though. They said that voodoo dolls will be allowed on set, and they will even let her take naps like she did on a rose ceremony once on The Bachelor. They even said that they are open to the idea of letting Corinne’s nanny, Raquel, join her in the video. They even said that they are open to requests from Corinne depending on what she might want to happen.

As of right now, there is no word regarding if Corinne Olympios will do this video or not. She would probably have a lot of restrictions if she was to go through with it. The fans would love to hear what Corinne thinks, but she isn’t speaking out about it just yet.

“I think Corinne is the lid to Nick’s pot.” –Mr. Olympios#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jF4FU1spUC — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 21, 2017

Us Magazine shared that an expert is speaking out on Corinne’s offer to Nick Viall for sex. Nick actually turned her down, but she would have done about anything he wanted at that point. Expert Rhonda Richards-Smith talked about what Corinne’s offer means for her relationship with Nick. She doesn’t actually think Corinne focusing on the physical is a bad thing.

She went on to explain the details.

“Establishing a physical connection is clearly Corinne’s No. 1 priority when it comes to setting the foundation in a relationship. Corinne appears to approach love as a game, with her intended partner posing as the challenge she intends to conquer.”

It is very obvious that Corinne Olympios and Nick Viall have an attraction, but only time will tell if this is enough. Next week, everyone will see who Nick takes on the Fantasy Suite dates, which is when they have alone time without the cameras. Corinne has made it to his final four girls, but she may not continue much further. If not, she would be perfect for Bachelor in Paradise.

What do you think of the idea of the idea of Corinne Olympios doing an adult film for PornHub? Do you think she should do it? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor 2017 on Monday nights with Nick Viall.

[Featured Image by Corinne Olympios/Instagram]