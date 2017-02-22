Batman Ben Affleck Reportedly Struggles Amid Film Flops & Jennifer Garner Split

It’s not always easy donning the cape of a crusader. Just ask superhero star Ben Affleck, also known as Batman, who has been reportedly watching his life fall apart as his wife Jennifer Garner took another alleged step toward divorce and his newest film flopped. All of this occurred amid reports revisiting allegations that Ben had an affair with the family nanny.

Summing up the claims that Affleck is struggling, Page Six informed readers that Ben “could really use a hug.” Although it’s been nearly two years since Affleck and Garner revealed their split, Jennifer reportedly is now on the verge of making it final by filing for divorce. But it’s not just Ben’s personal life that is allegedly “falling apart,” according to the publication.

The 44-year-old actor also reportedly is hesitant to repeat his role of Batman as he struggles with the alleged flop of his most recent film. And just in case that wasn’t enough, Affleck is watching his brother Casey take the spotlight because of his highly praised role in Man­chester by the Sea.

Even though Ben earned praise for his own performance as the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, critics had some harsh reviews for the film. That resulted in Affleck looking sorrowful while promoting the movie with his co-star Henry Cavill, and the subsequent “Sad Affleck” video went viral.

As for Ben’s film career when he’s not portraying Batman, Affleck suffered a disappointment when Live By Night proved to be a box office bummer. Warner Bros. reportedly faced a $75 million loss when the movie, which had a $65 million production budget, made only $16.5 million globally. Ben had led that movie, taking on the roles of director, writer, producer and star.

So can Batman save Affleck? Insiders quoted by Page Six dropped a bombshell.

“[Ben does not] want to be Batman anymore.”

The sources also claimed that Affleck had been “talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of” donning his cape again.

And then there’s the actor’s marriage to Jennifer Garner, which has been the subject of rumors including Ben’s alleged dates with the family nanny. Us Weekly reported that now, nearly two years after Garner and Affleck went public with their split, Jennifer “is gearing up to file for divorce from Ben.”

Garner and Affleck are both 44, and initially met while they were on the set of Pearl Harbor. That acquaintance turned into love during 2003’s Daredevil, followed by marriage in June 2005. Their three children include Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4, and Us quoted a source on the topic of those children and the couple’s commitment to them.

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them.”

Despite that commitment to family, after the breakup, Affleck allegedly dated the couple’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Christine, 29, started taking care of the children when Ben and Jennifer were separated in a secret 10-month trial separation. Affleck and Garner also attempted to find help in couples therapy “for years,” according to Us, which quoted a source’s account of the couple’s allegedly troubled relationship.

“They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it’s just a Band-Aid. It hasn’t been working for ages,” said the insider.

Although Ben reportedly desired his vision of family life, he “couldn’t save” the marriage, according to another insider cited by the publication.

However, despite the above report claiming that Garner is taking steps to make that split final with a divorce, E News quoted a source on the subject offering a different version of Ben’s and Jennifer’s split status.

“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed.”

Moreover, that insider said that Garner and Affleck “have been working at their relationship for the past few years.” The couple reportedly has even gone on trips together to attempt to put their relationship back together.

E News pointed out that Jennifer’s and Ben’s commitment to co-parent their daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel has caused some confusion for fans. But the source revealed that although at times a reconciliation seemed “very likely,” it remains unclear as to what will happen next in their relationship.

“It’s unclear what the future holds for them.”

Following the split, Affleck stayed on the family’s property, and the insider revealed that it is still Ben’s primary residence. As for what Affleck has said about Garner, he praised her highly.

“Jen is a superhero mom,” said the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor. “We try our best.”

Consequently, even if Garner does take the next step to move toward divorce, the source predicts that the family commitment will remain.

“There wasn’t a big blowout,” added the insider. “It’s a fluid situation.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1]