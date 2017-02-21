Brad Pitt Reportedly Responds To Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Comments

Brad Pitt was reportedly disappointed by Angelina Jolie’s recent interview with BBC News, in which the 41-year-old actress dished on her divorce and their children.

Following the interview, which marked the first time Jolie had publicly addressed her split from Brad Pitt, a source claimed Pitt was reportedly not happy about Jolie’s comments and felt she was playing the victim.

“[Brad Pitt] was disappointed by Angelina’s tearful interview,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 20. “He doesn’t see her as the victim in this whole drama. All Brad wants to do right now is get the divorce finalized and hash out a suitable custody agreement that gives him fair access to his kids.”

Brad Pitt’s estranged wife filed for divorce in September after an alleged incident involving the actor and their oldest son, Maddox, 15, on their private plane. Although the rumored altercation was never confirmed, Pitt faced accusations of child abuse before a couple of investigations against him were thrown out weeks later.

Because Brad Pitt was accused of child abuse, he and Angelina Jolie agreed to a temporary custody arrangement for their six children, which gave Jolie full physical custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. Since then, their arrangement has reportedly been modified to allow Brad Pitt more time with his kids.

“He’s become a much more promi­nent figure in the kids’ lives, and they seem to be doing a lot better now that things have calmed down,” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine. “He’s recently had two different overnights with two kids without being moni­tored, and he’s hoping to have them for at least a week at a time by the end of February or early March.”

Brad Pitt was previously restricted to spending time with his children only under the supervision of a court-ordered monitor.

“It was very difficult,” Angelina Jolie confessed to BBC News. “Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time.”

When she filed for divorce, Jolie requested she be given full physical custody of her children with Brad Pitt having nothing more than visitation with their children. She then quickly vacated the Los Feliz home they previously shared and moved into a rental home in nearby Malibu, California.

Although Brad Pitt was never charged with child abuse following his alleged altercation with Maddox, the child and his 12-year-old brother, Pax, have reportedly been keeping their visits with Pitt to a minimum.

“[Pax and Maddox] haven’t spent the night. Those relationships are still very tenuous, and Brad really hasn’t had a breakthrough with the boys yet,” the In Touch Weekly magazine source explained.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, haven’t seen one another in months and are now seeking the help of a therapist in hopes of eliminating “unresolved anger.”

“Their therapists’ goal is to get them to a place of acceptance of the situation so that they will be able to sit in the same room to work through those issues,” the source explained. “Getting to the place where they have a healthy relationship will allow them to co-parent the kids.”

Brad Pitt has continued to focus on his movie career in the months since splitting from Angelina Jolie and after spending several weeks promoting his film Allied, he made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. During the show, Brad Pitt took the stage as a presenter and was greeted by an overwhelming applause, which caused the actor to take a pause before serving out his designated role in the awards show.

