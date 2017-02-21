WWE Rumors: WWE Unhappy With The Rock’s Call To CM Punk After ‘RAW’?

It was one of the most talked-about events on this week’s Monday Night RAW, even if it technically didn’t happen during the show itself. With RAW having gone off-air, The Rock called CM Punk in the ring in an attempt to further pop a crowd that was chanting the popular ex-WWE Superstar’s name. And while Punk seemed to be happy enough with this gesture, reports suggest that WWE didn’t react too kindly to what the “People’s Champion” said and did last night, to say little of the “CM Punk!”chants from the WWE Universe.

Rumors had swirled ahead of last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW, suggesting that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be making an appearance at the show, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As IGN wrote, this was in order to film a scene for Fighting with My Family, the upcoming film based on the life story of WWE Superstar Paige and her wrestling family. That scene featured recent WWE signee Thea Trinidad playing the role of CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee, whom Paige had beaten for the Divas Championship on her first night as a main roster talent in 2014.

Speaking in front of the Staples Center crowd after Monday Night RAW went off the air, The Rock had dropped Lee’s name as he talked about the scene to be shot – Trinidad and British actress Florence Pugh recreating the AJ vs. Paige match from almost three years ago. That triggered a huge “CM Punk!” chant from the WWE Universe, and The Rock reacted to this by trying to call Punk from where he stood in the ring. Unfortunately, he ended up with a voicemail prompt, but was able to pop the crowd again by leaving a short message for the WWE wrestler-turned mixed martial arts fighter.

“Hey, Punk, it’s Rock. This is not a joke. I’m literally calling you from the middle of the Staples Center with about 15,000 (fans). “

The Rock paused for a few seconds to acknowledge the loud roar of the fans, then continued leaving his message on CM Punk’s voicemail.

“I hope you can hear this, again, this is not a rib. They are chanting your name.”

The Rock leaves CM Punk a voicemail after RAW goes off air. pic.twitter.com/UMZVPn6hVl — Colt – WWE Coverage (@WWEColt) February 21, 2017

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that soon after The Rock called CM Punk, the 38-year-old Chicago native had acknowledged the voicemail by thanking the Staples Center fans for showing their support. It was a rare moment of acknowledgement for a man who has often tried to distance himself from the WWE since his acrimonious departure from the company in 2014. But according to a report from PWInsider, The Rock’s “electrifying” post-Monday Night RAW antics were not planned beforehand by WWE, and worse, company officials aren’t happy with what had happened.

“We heard from multiple sources that WWE management did not appear to have been happy with Rock going in that direction with his live promo to the crowd in Los Angeles. At one point, it appeared someone was sent to ringside to ask Rock to go in another direction. At one point, a fan yelled they were going to turn his mic off and Rock responded, ‘They better not turn off my mic.'”

The Rock called CM Punk in the middle of the ring during Monday Night Raw… because why not? ???? https://t.co/VA4FATLhSz pic.twitter.com/tzDCJ4prTB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2017

Though it’s been over three years since he last wrestled for the company, “CM Punk!” chants are still commonplace at WWE events. These are usually the WWE Universe’s reaction to matches they don’t like seeing (e.g. jobber matches, or those they perceive as being poorly-worked or boring) or overly-long, meandering promos. But for many, such as Ringside News‘ Steve Carrier, these chants have long since run their course, and won’t do anything to bring the “Straight Edge Savior” back to the company.

“He’s never coming back. You’re better off directing your energy towards those performing in front of your eyes. He does not care about wrestling anymore. Please do not disrespect the wrestlers that do care with your chants.”

Obviously, it wasn’t boredom or disdain that sparked those “CM Punk!” chants at L.A. last night — the fans were acknowledging the mention of his wife’s name. But with both Punk and WWE still very much at odds, it’s probably not shocking that the company didn’t like it one bit when The Rock called up CM Punk and essentially put him over to a crowd that clearly misses him.

