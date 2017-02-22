Jill Duggar, Baby, & Husband Leave Before Jinger’s Wedding Airs On ‘Counting On’

Jill Duggar, husband Derick Dillard, and baby Israel returned from Central America this past summer. Taking a lengthy vacation of eight months, the Dillards are now heading back to their mission work just before Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding airs on Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

In the past, the pregnant 25-year-old confessed how emotionally and mentally taxing it is to live in such a dangerous part of the country, but it looks like she is staying positive for this trip.

“After returning home for a short period, we are excited to announce that we are now returning to Central America,” the Dillards wrote on their family blog. “We are excited to be back to the work our hearts love so much.”

Jill and Derick then went on to plead for donations that will cover the cost of their mission trip.

“We hope you’ll consider partnering with us in this mission,” they continued. “In addition to the ministry outreach expenses, there are always monthly expenses for groceries, utilities, fuel, healthcare, etc. We have always purposed to live a frugal lifestyle and continue to do so in the mission field. When you give a donation to our ministry, you are helping our family cover living expenses to be able to remain on the field and helping reach so many precious lives.”

They also broke it down in numbers, saying that if “600 families were willing to donate a one-time gift of $40,” it would cover everything on their trip.

Whatever the financial state of their mission is, it looks like they are ready to depart. Check out baby Israel excited to be on a plane again!

We are headed out! Visit www.dillardfamily.com to read more! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

The family departed for Central America just a few days before Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding aired on TLC. That event is touted as one of the biggest moments of Jill & Jessa: Counting On Season 3. All the episodes leading up to this moment has been about Jinger preparing for her wedding, starting her new life with her husband in Texas, and choosing her dress.

After celebrating Jinger’s wedding and getting pregnant with her second baby, it looks like Jill Duggar is ready to brave the dangers of Central America again. The last time she spoke about her experience in the region, she was filled with fear.

“Every week, it seems like there would be different instances because Derick would preach one night a week a little distance from our house, so I would be at home alone with Israel,” Jill said. “One night, we were getting ready to go to bed, and we heard this loud crashing sound. Derick’s like, ‘You go in the bathroom,’ which is our safe room. We have our laptops, so we were messaging people back home like, ‘Pray for us. We don’t know what’s going on.'”

Now, she is faced with new challenges. During her first mission trip, she had to deal with the fact that she had to take care of the work, her husband, and her newborn baby. This time, not only does she have to protect her family of three, but she must also pay attention to the fact that she is in her second trimester.

The Dillards announced that she was pregnant in the new year, telling the fans that they expect their second baby to arrive in the summer.

“Words can not describe how excited we all are that God has blessed us with another precious gift,” Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog. “We are eager for another sweet Dillard baby to join our lives come July, and we know Israel will be a great big brother. Don’t forget to check back here often for updates on our family and our ministry and remember to tune in Counting On on TLC as this pregnancy unfolds! We are so excited!!!”

At least having another baby means that Jill will still find relevance to stay on Counting On!

Do you think Jill will find this time in Central America just as challenging as her last time? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]