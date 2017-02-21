Boston Celtics Trade Rumors: Andrew Bogut Deal With Dallas Mavericks Possible

Boston Celtics trade rumors about Andrew Bogut have surfaced again, with the big man potentially giving the team a much-needed enforcer in the low post. While Bogut doesn’t bring with him the excitement of acquiring a player like Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls, Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, or Blake Griffin of the L.A. Clippers, he could be an important cog for a team in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

A report by Scout.com breaks down how a possible deal could work, with the Celtics giving up a future first-round pick to acquire Bogut from the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs are clearly falling out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference and could soon start dealing away pieces in order to get a full rebuilding effort started. In addition to trading Bogut, that could also mean dealing point guard Deron Williams if the right offer comes along.

It has been no secret that Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge wanted to acquire DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings. When the Kings traded Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, it basically put an end to that series of NBA trade rumors. Now the Celtics will have to set sights on a different option to play in the low post. That is where Andrew Bogut fits in, as he has postseason experience with the Golden State Warriors and is in the final year of his current contract.

Bogut has played 26 games for the Mavs this season, averaging 22.4 minutes, 3.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He has battled through some injuries but should be healthy enough to provide a big impact in the second half of the NBA season. While Bogut doesn’t provide a lot on offense, he is a good offensive rebounder. That could help provide more second-chance shot opportunities for a team like the Celtics.

One of the big selling points for Bogut is that he is a really physical center on both ends of the floor. He is adept at guarding some of the better big men in the league and doesn’t shy away from contact. Bogut could be the type of player to give the Celtics an added edge of toughness in the low post. That’s a very valuable commodity for any franchise to have during the 2017 NBA Playoffs, especially one with a lot of younger players on the roster.

Another selling point for Bogut is that he is in the final season of his current contract. Bogut earns roughly $11.1 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. This means that no team would have to commit to the veteran for an extended period of time, making it an easier player acquisition than some of the other players available at the NBA trade deadline.

So what would these Boston Celtics trade rumors entail for both teams? In exchange for Andrew Bogut, the Dallas Mavericks would receive center Tyler Zeller and a future first-round draft pick. Zeller still has another season on his current deal, but it is a non-guaranteed contract. This means that the Mavs could simply release him during the NBA offseason and not be on the hook for his salary. In the end, it would boil down to dealing Bogut for a first-round pick.

The Celtics have no need to keep Zeller on the roster, as he hasn’t provided the rotation with that much this season. Adding a player like Bogut may not be a huge splash like dealing with the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler, but he is definitely the type of role player that any contending team would love to have. What Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics have to do is make sure that nobody else swoops in to nab Bogut before they can get a deal done.

