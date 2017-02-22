What’s In Store For Nick Cannon After He Quit ‘America’s Got Talent’?

It’s been a week since Nick Cannon quit America’s Got Talent. Still, the long-time emcee of the popular show has no plans of returning – soon or ever, even if he’s about to get sued for breach of contract. Now, a lot of people are asking: what’s next for Nick Cannon after quitting AGT?

Nick Cannon quits AGT after being threatened

According to Cannon, he decided to quit America’s Got Talent after NBC threatened to fire him due to a joke he said in a recent stand-up comedy special in Showtime’s Stand Up, Don’t Shoot. Instead of waiting for NBC to actually fire him, Nick released a statement on Monday, February 13, that he is quitting AGT. On February 16, Nick made an even stronger statement that he will not return and stood his ground.

However, Nick did not resign in person in front of the management. Instead, he made a rather lengthy post on Facebook criticizing the network he has worked in for years and telling everyone of his decision to quit. Cannon wrote,

“I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities together, I was to be punished for a joke. “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ contract

Even after his abrupt decision to quit AGT, the 36-year old actor and comedian cannot just quit the popular show with him still under contract for the upcoming season. Cannon may have resigned his post as the emcee, but NBC executives did not take his resignation, wanting for him to return instead. Nick Cannon has been AGT‘s host since 2009 and the network wants Nick to return to the show more than accept his resignation.

Fans of America’s Got Talent also wants Cannon back to the show given his great dynamics with contestants on and off stage for almost eight years. Nick knows what it takes to calm contestants while they wait for their turn and get excited with them after nailing a performance. Nick has been aware of fans who want him to return to the show, so he made an apology on Facebook addressing his decision.

Nick Cannon still with NBC

Cannon may have been firm with his decision not to come back to America’s Got Talent after resigning over network threats after he dropped a “racial joke,” but he still has ties to NBC with his other show Caught on Camera With Nick Cannon. At this point though, Nick’s future in Caught is still undecided especially for the network. Nick has cut ties with AGT but NBC executives are not that happy with him leaving the show. His future with his other NBC segment looks no brighter given that the plug-and-play series just managed to get a 0.7 Nielsen rating and just a total 3.2 million viewers, Yahoo noted. With all those soft numbers, it would seem that Nick’s future with the series is hanging on the balance.

In comparison, America’s Got Talent has an average of 3.0 Nielsen rating among viewers aged 18 to 49. That translates to about 13.5 million total viewers for the combined editions every Tuesday and Wednesday. Basically, the figures make AGT the better performer when it comes to television metrics. Media buyers are more likely to hit it with AGT than Caught. With America’s Got Talent drawing in the big bucks, Nick might find a hard time making more money – if he still continues – with Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon. In other news, Blasting News also learned that Caught was geared up for a third season. But given the circumstances, Cannon’s name may have to be changed if he or the management decides not to continue with him on the show.

