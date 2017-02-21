‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does New Writer Want Shocking Death?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are here, and it’s being reported that the soap is going to go through some major changes. There’s a few story arcs that will change once new head writer Ron Carlivati is on board and it sounds like things are going to shake up in a big way for a few characters.

Days of Our Lives fans might be concerned when they hear this change in head writer might mean that a death is on the way. According to a report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, executive producer Ken Corday let the cat out of the bag about the changes that are going to occur once Days of Our Lives has fully transitioned under the new head writer.

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, Corday said that fans aren’t happy with the direction of the show, and Corday, as well as head writer Ron Carlivati, are determined to get the show back on track. The executive producer spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the many changes to come for Days of Our Lives, and that includes the redirect in focus on some characters.

Of the decision to bring a change to Days of Our Lives, the producer said that most of it was due to the fan feedback he’s listened to about some specific storylines. At the time, Corday said of the storylines, “..the stories were not the stories I wanted to see on the air or the stories that viewers wanted to see on the air.” So what stories do viewers want to see on the air?

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Chabby fans should be happy because even though there’s a major threat of Chad and Abigail breaking up, it’s said that there’s going to be a major focus on them as a couple. According to the producer, they will get through their differences, and as we know with Chad feeling betrayed and turning towards Gabi, there’s a lot that they will need to get through. Of the couple, the producer said, “Chad and Abby are a rooting interest for the viewers, and they’re going to have to go through a lot of hurdles, but they’re the end game.”

As for other fan favorites Eric, Chloe, Brady, and Nicole will all have storylines that will give them some major airtime, so fans won’t miss them at all. Steve and Kayla who recently reunited are also solid, too.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that one of the major chief complaints is that the storylines have become too dark, and for the new switch Days of Our Lives is going to make sure to keep things considerably light even though they’re known for having some major drama on the show, like any good soap.

That said, there might be a bit of a dark undertone as it’s believed a new death is coming with the change in the direction of the show. There’s a murder mystery that’s gearing up in June. While Days of Our Lives’ former head writer Dena Higley started this storyline, Days does intend on finishing it, but they’re going to restructure the storyline. Does this mean someone’s going to die on the show? We’re not exactly sure, but it’s teased that Deimos might be involved. We don’t know whether or not DOOL is looking replace actor Vincent Irizarry in time for this line, seeing as the actor was just recently fired from the series, or Deimos might be the shocking death that rocks Salem.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ is saying goodbye to Deimos https://t.co/xRaDPpqney pic.twitter.com/TyIcVFOaYP — BlastingNews (@BlastingNews) February 15, 2017

It’s not surprising to hear from Days of Our Lives spoilers that the show is going to get a bit of a facelift. Their ratings haven’t been stellar, and with rumors of Megyn Kelly’s new talk show overcrowding the schedule, it’s easy to see that Days of Our Lives staff members are doing everything not to get canceled as it was one rumored.

What do you think about the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers?

