‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: Jadis, Scavengers, And ‘The Office’s’ Kevin Malone

The Walking Dead Season 7 continued with Episode 10’s introduction to Jadis and the Scavengers. With a haircut having already received criticism from fans and not unlike that of Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber, actress Pollyanna Mcintosh thinks that the minimalist look is well suited to the character, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“It was a hairdo that I’d done for a different film beforehand, and like the character, I wanted to be kind of a little edgy and a little outsider looking. It just happened to work for Jadis, which is wonderful.”

Speaking of minimalism, there was an introductory bit on NBC’s The Office were Kevin Malone attempted to save time and utilize that spare time to “sea world.” Could Kevin make it in the post-apocalyptic world and find commonality with the Scavengers?

This is a humorous comparison at best and The Walking Dead’s season seven introduces the new crew hiding among piles of junk. Pollyanna further explains the practicality of their outfits being that she thinks they are partially military in fashion with an “urban fashionista” quality to it all.

“Like the gloves got the little battle circles on it, a little bit of protection, and it’s also another kind of leader sign — not getting her hands dirty, and she’s got those big old boots on. She looks a little bit intimidating, but she’s also quite sleek and minimalist, the same as the language.”

They do not exist in the comic and therefore no backstory. Scott Gimple was able to enlighten Mcintosh on her character’s past, though. He gave her his perspective regarding the character’s history. Although there’s still more for Pollyanna to find out about this mysterious role that has been introduced instead of the Scavengers.

“He told me some stuff about where she’s been and he told me how he saw her, but it was a very trusting and collaborative way of working. There were certain things that I knew, but there was a lot that I didn’t know and there’s a lot still that I don’t know, to be honest. She’s full of mystery, this one.”

Today Ross Marquand was on Facebook live and even saw the Scavengers as being his favorite community. His take on them is that not much is known about the community and according to Ross this is appealing because they don’t know how they have this “broken way of speaking English.”

He acknowledges that although it’s quite a rudimentary way of thinking it does “get to the point.” Ross continued that this would likely how people would respond after having gone through “the change” as Jadis had said to Rick Grimes. Marquand even mentioned some kind of evolutionary regression to that of a “caveman state” even as the world has been thrown back into the Dark Ages.

So maybe The Office’s Kevin Malone was on to something, yes? Perhaps in the post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead the underwear equivalent comes in quite useful to Jadis and the Scavengers.

Of course, society is now in the information age where text speak is highly common, replacing “you” with “U” and “for” with “4”. So perhaps this group has transitioned from when before it all happened until now and have given themselves unto this communication method completely?

Perhaps The Walking Dead’s Season 7 introduction to Jadis and the Scavengers may be life imitating truth? It will be interesting where this new community goes and their high enthusiasm for tons of guns, on behalf of Rick and his group from Alexandria, could bode well to take on Negan. Rick is just as enthusiastic according to the smile on his face.

Negan is BACK in the trailer for next week's episode of #TheWalkingDead! Do you think he'll let Eugene survive?? https://t.co/8rgrUgVVrt pic.twitter.com/Lxka8pjhpi — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 20, 2017

Do you think The Walking Dead’s new Jadis community will be mentally and physically ready for Negan and the Saviors? The hit AMC TV show airs every night at 9 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]