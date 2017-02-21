Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt: Latest News Says Their Kids Eat Bugs — Safe?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grabbed the headlines again. This time, the latest news says the kids eat bugs and love doing so. Jolie is in Cambodia at the moment with her kids. Eating bugs is considered a delicacy in the Asian country. Angelina Jolie is no ordinary mother. Not every mother offers bugs for breakfast to her kids. When she shares a spider or chew the scorpions together with her kids, it seems like an adventurous feat to achieve. She even knows the proper sequence of serving bugs to her kids. Her kids eat bugs in the proper order. “You start with crickets, crickets and a beer,” she says. “And then, you kind of move up to tarantulas.” Now the question is: is it safe?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Kids

Amid the divorce controversy between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the latest news focuses again on the kids. Even though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married only two years back, they have six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Three of these are Brangelin’s biological kids: Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The other three were adopted from orphanages from various Asian countries. Jolie and her former husband Billy Bob Thorton adopted Maddox Chivan from Cambodia in 2002. Three years later, Angelina adopted Zahara Marley from Ethiopia. She was just six months old. Brangelina adopted Pax Thien from Vietnam in 2007.

Angelina Jolie’s Cambodia Connections

Angelina first went to Cambodia in 2000 to shoot for her film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Since then, she has grown an intimate connection with the Asian country. She calls it her “awakening.” She adopted her first child from this country. She chose Cambodia to premiere her new film First They Killed My Father, the story of a child in the time of the Khmer Rouge genocide that killed two million people. The UN refugee agency special envoy feels the film should help the people of Cambodia open up more about their wounds.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Kids Eat Bugs

According to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s latest news, the kids love to eat bugs. It is obvious that their mother has in-depth knowledge about Cambodia and its culture. So, she must be aware of the safety involved with eating bugs like spider and scorpions, which can be quite poisonous. Her actions have already made controversies around the world, since mothers are concerned if kids should be allowed eat bugs.

Eating Bugs For Survival

Nine billion people are going to live on earth by 2050. This means we are going to need more sources of protein, rather than the traditional fish and meat. Eating bugs is one way to handle this food crisis. Under right conditions, bugs and insects can be harvested easily and cheaply. Nevertheless, the concept of eating bugs is more oriental than Western. Around two million people including kids eat bugs around the world. But, Western countries hardly follow the practice.

Why People Don’t Like It

Many people do not eat bugs because of the “yuck factor.” The Waste and Resources Action Programme believes the negative response towards eating bugs comes from the notion that the insects carry diseases and are dirty in general. Insects, which are often found in restaurant foods, are considered unwanted and “disgusting.” However, there appears to be a gradual change in people’s attitude toward eating bugs.

Is It Safe?

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s latest news says their kids love to eat bugs. But, is it safe? According to a report by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, there are eight kinds of bugs which are most-eaten around the world and considered safe. These bugs include Beetles, Bees/Wasps, Butterflies/Moths, Grasshoppers/Crickets/Locusts, Flies/Mosquitoes, Water Boatmen/Backswimmers, Stinkbugs and Ants.

But, What About Spiders And Scorpions?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s latest news says their kids are seen eating spiders and scorpions. Taxonomically speaking, spiders and scorpions are not insects. Four out of eight Americans are willing to try scorpions, which are perfectly safe to eat in its cooked form. The poison goes while cooking. To be extra safe, you can chop off the stinger. According to the FAO report, Cambodian Spiders are considered a delicacy. However, there is concern that these bugs might go extinct. Vendors accuse farmers of burning forests for a sharp decline in the number.

