‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Release Date Announced

House of Cards Season 5 release date was announced in a video teaser on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day, which seems only fitting given the political unrest that simultaneously occurs in both the United States under the leadership of Donald Trump and that of Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood.

Hope and Despair in a House of Cards https://t.co/huRcebtdDL pic.twitter.com/snhh8wSOH3 — Tom Vander Well (@tomvanderwell) February 21, 2017

As Den of Geek reported, the idea of Frank Underwood taking office as the President of the United States once seemed like “the most nightmarish thing imaginable,” but now it seems that House of Cards may have been even more prophetic than originally thought.

So when the House of Cards Season 5 release date was announced via Twitter with the ambiguous caption “We make the terror,” fans knew that the date they had been waiting for had finally been announced.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

The House of Cards Season 5 release date is May 30, 2017, but it isn’t just the release date that has recently been announced regarding the upcoming fifth season of House of Cards.

Two new members have been added to the cast, with Shutter Island‘s Patricia Clarkson and Roger Dodger‘s Campbell Scott both set to join the well-established cast in the upcoming fifth season. It is as yet unknown what roles the two newcomers are set to play, but Den of Geek noted that Patricia Clarkson could well be an adversary of Frank Underwood’s, having played similarly convincing roles in the past.

On the other hand, International Business Times suggested that Clarkson’s character could end up being friendly with Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood, judging from photos released by Netflix.

It was also suggested that Campbell Scott could team up with Will Conway, the governor of New York, played by Joel Kinnaman, one of Underwood’s chief adversaries.

Amid news of the two new House of Cards cast members also came news that Mahershala Ali, who has played the role of Remi Danton since season one, will not be returning to the show.

Before the House of Cards season five release date being announced, it was previously announced that Beau Willimon, the showrunner who created the first four phenomenally successful seasons of House of Cards, has stepped down from his role. While fans were understandably concerned that a change in showrunner would bring other dramatic changes to the show’s cast or plot, it seems that their concerns were largely unfounded as the new showrunners are intimately familiar the first four seasons of House of Cards.

Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson, senior writers of House of Cards, have stepped up to share the role of co-showrunners in Willimon’s absence. While neither Pugliese nor Gibson have been with the show from the beginning – as both came on board in season three – at least the change will potentially bring more consistency than if an “outsider” was brought in to take the helm.

International Business Times added that Willimon left House of Cards to establish the Action Group Network, “a sort of anti-Trump organization.”

I don’t remember this episode of House of Cards. pic.twitter.com/lK0aitG8a2 — 9GAG (@9GAG) February 15, 2017

As for the plot, despite the House of Cards Season 5 release date being less than three months away, very little is known about the plot so far. It is understood that, as with previous seasons, Season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off. The final episode of Season 4 saw President Underwood making the decision to lead the United States into war, ordering full military force to be used in the war against terrorism. And with the presidential elections looming, there is little surprise that the move was made primarily to boost the President’s approval rating.

Now that the House of Cards Season 5 release date is known, fans can only count down the days until Netflix releases the latest season on May 31.

