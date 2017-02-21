Mama June Weight Loss Pics 2017: Is ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Mom Really A Size 4?

Mama June weight loss pics will be revealed in 2017 but have not been shared with the world just yet. Last year, the reality star underwent weight loss surgery and has since been on a fairly strict diet and exercise plan. Over the past several months, she has gone through a full transformation — and she now says that she’s a size 4!

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mama June weighed over 350 pounds before starting out on this weight loss journey. She decided that she wanted to change her look and get healthy after her ex-husband, Sugar Bear, cheated on her.

Mama June weight loss pics 2017 have been searched for weeks. Fans (and non-fans) are simply dying to see what the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star looks like now that she has lost such a significant amount of weight.

That said, it seems beyond clear that Mama June Shannon has been told that she can’t reveal her new look until after her new docu-series Mama June: From Not To Hot airs on WEtv. The anticipation might just be enough to send the show’s ratings through the roof — and that is more than likely what the network is shooting for. It is unknown if Mama June will step out before her “big reveal” on the show or if photos of her weight loss will be released after the show’s premiere.

Meanwhile, according to Too Fab, Mama June is “very happy” with the results of her surgeries (she had weight loss surgery by way of a gastric sleeve and another surgery to remove the extra skin from her body). She says that she will “never go back” to how she used to look.

“The gastric sleeve is… I’ve not had any complications. I’d definitely recommend it. Before you have any skin removal surgery done, it is recommended you do have some kind of gastric, whether its the lap band or the gastric sleeve, but I’ve had no complications with any of my surgeries. I’ve actually had a pretty good recovery, the doctors are surprised I’ve not been in as much pain and I’ve recovered very easily. As everybody knows, when you do lose weight, there is stuff that you want to get fixed that makes you look better.”

And maybe those Mama June weight loss pics 2017 will come sooner than we think. Honey Boo Boo’s mom says that she’s just about ready to get back out into the world and show everyone her new body. She says that she hopes her weight loss journey will help other people who have struggled with their weight because she wants them to know that they are not alone.

“I hope that somebody will realize that’s going through the same weight loss struggles that they’re not alone and realize it’s not all peaches and cream. I hope one person gets something out of it, that they realize the struggles are really real. I’d tell people who are struggling with weight, just take it one day at a time. You can’t just give up because it seems like the easy way to go. Trust me, I wanted to give up several times through this journey.”

Do you think Mama June weight loss pics in 2017 will break the internet? Can you imagine her being a size 4?! Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres February 24 on WEtv. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]