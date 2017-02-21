Is Miranda Lambert Dissing Ex Blake Shelton With This Cryptic Message?

Miranda Lambert may be throwing a slight diss Blake Shelton’s way after he was noticeably shut out from the 2017 ACM Awards nominations.

Miranda took to social media to celebrate her six nominations at the country music award show set to take place in April. Fans think she may have been throwing out a subtle diss at Blake after the country star’s fans made it pretty clear that they’re seriously unhappy Shelton was once again shut out.

Lambert shared her reaction to receiving six nominations at the award show on Twitter, telling her more than 6 million fans that she was “thankful” to be nominated at the ACMs, while Shelton missed out completely.

“Late to the party I know, but wanted to say how thankful I am to be nominated for the @ACMawards,” Lambert told fans on the social media site, which seemed pretty innocent until Miranda also added, “I love country music with all my [heart].”

Miranda posted the same message to Instagram, confirming she will be attending the award show that Shelton likely won’t by adding, “See y’all soon Vegas!”

Although Miranda didn’t mention her ex-husband by name in the post, Miranda’s post appeared to hit a sore spot with some Blake fans who recently speculated that the country music community may have been taking sides when it comes to Lambert and Shelton’s 2015 divorce after Shelton wasn’t awarded any nominations this year or last.

Blake has notably missed out on a number of nominations at country music award shows in the wake of his and Lambert’s divorce, which some fans have claimed might have something to do with Shelton’s split with Lambert and his new relationship with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

“Boycotting ACM this year for completely ignoring Blake & laminating their lips to Miranda’s cheating a**!” Twitter user @FeetCandy wrote after seeing Blake shut out from the awards, though neither have ever confirmed reports claiming infidelity played a part in their divorce.

“I’m really sick of Blake being snubbed at every country award show. He deserves better,” Gwen Stefani fan @shefxni wrote on the social media site after the ACMs announced their 2017 nominations, adding, “[Miranda Lambert] nominated for 4 ACM awards and Blake Shelton zero? Delete this s***.”

“@mirandalambert continues to rise while @blakeshelton Blake can’t even get an ACM nomination,” @Krissy_SowersTM added.

Rolling Stone also commented on Blake’s absence from the nominations list, noting that this was the second year in a row Shelton has been passed over by the ACMs, despite hosting the award show for several years and releasing new music within the eligibility period.

“Blake, who hosted the ACMs from 2011 to 2015, was shut out for the second year in a row,” the site noted of Shelton’s snub, adding that he “[failed] to score a single nomination.”

Notably, Lambert picked up a slew of nominations when the 2017 ACMs nominees were announced last week, a number of which were for her latest album, The Weight of These Wings, which is thought to be about her and Shelton’s divorce almost two years ago.

The Boot reported that Miranda landed nominations in a number of the big categories, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, and both Single Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Vice,” which Us Weekly claimed last year is likely about Lambert and Shelton’s divorce.

Lambert has not commented on accusations she may have been throwing just a little diss with her comments and the ACMs have not spoken out amid allegations from fans that they may be taking sides when it comes to Miranda and Blake’s split, though this isn’t the first time Shelton’s fans have hit back at a country award show by claiming Shelton’s personal life might have interfered with his career following his and Lambert’s divorce.

Blake’s legions of fans also slammed the CMAs last year, alleging that the prestigious country music award show appeared to favor Miranda after she picked up a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year while Blake did not receive a single nomination, despite releasing If I’m Honest within the timeframe for eligibility.

Do you think Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton’s divorce may have played a part in the recognition (or lack thereof) they receive from country music award shows?

