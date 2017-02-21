Donald Trump Travel Ban: Possible Revised Changes In The Executive Order

After a lot of heated discussions and media outrage, it looks like Donald Trump will finally revise the travel ban. The updated travel ban will target the same seven countries in question but exempts all those who poses American green card.

According to Fox News, a senior White House official has revealed that the revised travel ban will target only those same seven Muslim-majority nations, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Iraq. The official further revealed that the official order from the president could come sometime in this week.

The anonymous official from the White House spoke to the Fox News and revealed that all the green-card holders and the dual citizens of the U.S. are exempted from Donald Trump’s executive policies on travel ban from the mentioned Muslim-majority countries. At the same time, the upcoming executive order will no longer directly point out the Syrian refugees when they will process their new visa applications.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has also confirmed the possibility of the new draft and noted that the draft is being circulated within the inner circle and the final version of the said draft will be released soon.

During the Munich Security Conference, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly stated that Donald Trump has been working on a simpler version of the earlier presented policies about the travel ban. Kelly further stated that the president’s original version was designed to allow him to “see where our immigration and vetting system has gaps — and gaps it has — that could be exploited.”

Donald Trump's new travel ban is expected to single out the same 7 countries once again. https://t.co/ism6QWBvCA pic.twitter.com/gQAoPh22JF — U.S. News (@usnews) February 21, 2017

The released executive order from Donald Trump was intended to ban the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Millions of people from around the world have boycotted his executive order, and many have demanded to change it in a way that will really be helpful for all those who are entering the country.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has compared his immigration policies with Barack Obama’s earlier policies. In a lengthy released statement, Mr. Trump has revealed that the presented executive order is not a Muslim ban, but it is his way to protect all the American citizens.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.”

As earlier reported by the Telegraph, the ban on these countries, especially on Syria, completely suspends the United States’ Syrian refugee program that accepted 12,486 Syrians in 2016.

In other news, New York Times has called the executive order from Donald Trump that prohibits the citizens from aforementioned seven countries to enter the United States an illegal act. According to the publication, the Immigration and National Act of 1965 banned all discrimination against immigrants on the basis of their national origins. New York Times further revealed that Mr. Trump’s order that banned Muslims from entering the country lack any logic as it invokes the attacks of Sept. 11 as a rationale.

If Fox News’ source from the White House is to be believed, then the revised executive order from President Donald Trump should be releasing this week. Do you think the new order will allow those refugees to enter the country who has dual citizenship or holds a green card? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Sean Rayford/Getty Images]