‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast Update: Pro Dance Couple Returning To ‘DWTS’

In a Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast update, it’s been revealed that two pro dancing favorites are returning to the ballroom in Season 24. It wasn’t expected that the couple would be back so soon after welcoming their first child, but they’re ready to hit the dance floor once again!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd announced on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday that they’re returning to the regular cast of Dancing with the Stars’ 2017 spring season. ABC News reports that the couple made the big reveal after welcoming son, Shai, on January 4. This will be Peta’s first season back since giving birth and winning Season 22 with model Nyle DiMarco.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Announce Their Return to Dancing with the Stars https://t.co/FIsOWZL2gu pic.twitter.com/YouGdQbzHy — winypop (@winypop80) February 21, 2017

The engaged couple are excited about coming back to DWTS, which premieres its 2017 season in March. It’s especially surprising given the fact Peta just had a baby and Maks emphatically told Entertainment Tonight that he had “zero interest” in returning to the pro cast of Dancing with the Stars. After being voted off in Season 23 with Amber Rose, he said “it’s been it for me two years ago” and expressed he wasn’t the least bit likely to come back.

As for Peta Murgatroyd, she told GMA that she’s a little nervous about returning to the dance floor.

“I’m definitely a little bit nervous, but I’m very excited to get back. I’ve definitely missed the dance floor and I haven’t been able to defend my title with Nyle, so I want to get back out there.”

She admits that after giving birth, it’s going to take a bit longer to get her fitness level back to where she wants it. She said she just wants to be “healthy” and is going to “take it slowly” and hopes for an “awesome partner to go through this with.”

In an Us Weekly interview, Peta said what makes her most nervous about returning to the Dancing with the Stars 2017 cast is getting back into those skimpy costumes because she’s breastfeeding.

“I’m not looking forward to having huge boobs on the show. I’ve never had massive knockers before and I don’t really know how we’ll tie them down! I actually contacted the costume designer and said, ‘We need to have a meeting about this!'”

Additionally, Peta wants to defend her title on Dancing with the Stars in 2017. She wants her body back and wants to win another title on the show. Maks says he’s there to support his fiancee and have some good fun while competing on the show.

“I just want to support her and at the same time, maybe have some healthy competition in the family.”

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy announce that they are returning to #DWTS! https://t.co/rbZr2K4GJl pic.twitter.com/Gd9vr3KPHM — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 21, 2017

Maks loves being a father, and perhaps this played into his decision to come back to DWTS. Becoming a parent for the first time somehow changes perspectives once perceived as closed-minded or inflexible. When hearing Maks talk about the experience of fatherhood, it’s clear how happy he is.

“I was always wanting to have kids and never thought it would be like this. You can’t just stop staring at this little person. This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show this time because it will take time away from being with this dude.”

Are you excited to see Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd returning to DWTS?

The celebrity cast of Dancing With the Stars 2017, Season 24, will be announced on GMA March 1, and the show premieres March 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

