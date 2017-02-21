Chris Brown Silences Rihanna Dating Claims After Following Her BFF On Instagram

Chris Brown and Rihanna have been at the center of reunion rumors since being spotted at the same NYC nightclub in January, but it looks like Breezy is finally putting an end to the dating claims after being accused of trying to get close to Rihanna by adding her best friend, Melissa Forde, on Instagram on February 20.

The reunion speculation between Chris Brown and Rihanna went into overdrive on Monday, which also happened to be Rihanna’s 29th birthday, after Brown took to Instagram to add Rihanna’s bestie on the social media site, thus prompting speculation suggesting that Brown may be trying to slowly get closer to Rihanna amid her rumored split with Drake.

Several blogs were quick to share screengrabs of Chris Brown’s decision to follow Melissa Forde on Instagram, with many pointing out that Breezy’s timing in following Rihanna’s BFF came just moments after Melissa shared a sentimental birthday post to honor Rihanna’s birthday on February 20.

Wonder what Chris Brown is up to? ???? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

“Wonder what Chris Brown is up to? *side eye emoji*,” The Shade Room captioned its post alongside a photo of Rihanna and Melissa Forde as well as the notification showing that Brown is now officially following the photographer on the social media site.

Once the Rihanna dating rumors began circulating on social media, Chris Brown was swift to shut down the newly emerged reunion claims while also telling followers not to “get too excited” over his decision to follow Forde on Instagram.

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let it be known that he is up to absolutely nothing and that Melissa will always be the homie A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:38am PST

“MELISSA IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE MY HOMIE. NO EXTRAS,” Chris Brown began in his response to The Shade Room‘s speculative post. “Don’t get too excited people. Not gonna happen.”

In addition, Baller Alert also shared a screengrab of a similar comment that Chris Brown made on one of their speculative posts concerning his alleged attempt to get closer to Rihanna, this time with Breezy telling fans that “Melissa has always been family” despite his on-again, off-again romance with Rihanna.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —-???????????? #chrisbrown #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:12am PST

“Oh…y’all must be bored. Not gonna happen. Melissa has always been family to me. Nothing more to it and nothing less,” Chris Brown wrote in the caption of the blog’s post.

While Chris Brown appears to be adamant about not getting back together with Rihanna, the duo previously sparked reunion rumors in January after they were seen exiting NYC hotspot, Up & Down, within minutes of each other, thereby prompting fans to speculate over whether or not Breezy and Rihanna may be meeting up in secret.

On January 10, Rihanna was seen emerging solo from the NYC nightclub while donning a chic green trench coat and matching pink sweat suit while Brown was seen leaving the venue moments later while walking hand-in-hand with rumored girlfriend Vanessa Vargas.

Out and about in New York City – January 10th pic.twitter.com/0VLGT0pd19 — FENTYxKISSES (@fentyxkisses) January 11, 2017

Pictures of @chrisbrown leaving Up&Down nightclub in New York last night #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/2OgIGiDkvP — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

While Vanessa never spoke out regarding her alleged romance with Chris Brown, several blogs were quick to point out that Vargas and Chris were nothing more than “close friends,” thus prompting fans to speculate over whether or not Vargas may have been serving as a cover-up for an alleged Rihanna and Breezy reunion at the nightclub.

Just one day prior to their alleged reunion at Up & Down, rumors began surfacing suggesting that Rihanna and Chris Brown may be working on new music together after an alleged worker at TAO Uptown claims to have seen Rihanna and Breezy dining together in NYC before discreetly exiting the venue to enter a recording studio next door.

@badgalriri was having dinner in NYC last night at Tao and you'll never guess who was just next door at the recording studio? So close yet worlds apart……. #rihanna #nyc #style A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:16am PST

According to Holly Gozzip, the reported witness claims that Rihanna was seen entering the restaurant solo before later being joined by Chris Brown where the duo dined in a secluded area with other patrons. The source further notes that Rihanna and Chris were later seen exiting the restaurant together before making their way down to a recording studio next door through a secluded exit, although it’s unclear whether or not the duo may have been working on the same project.

Pictures of @chrisbrown spotted last night in NYC entering a recording studio #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/Lgw9Qzzbvd — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

