‘Flip or Flop’ Christina El Moussa Opens Up About Failed Marriage

The Flip or Flop divorce continues to trend on social media and search engines as fans of the HGTV show obsess over why Christina El Moussa and Tarek split up.

As most fans of the HGTV show know, it has been nearly a year since the Flip or Flop couple secretly split up. Finally, PEOPLE notes, it seems as if Christina El Moussa has become a little more comfortable about opening up about her divorce, why she believed her marriage failed, and how she has finally been able to find some happiness.

As Flip or Flop fans – and really anyone who follows the El Moussa couple knows – the two share a 6-year-old daughter named Taylor and an 18-month-old son named Brayden. News of the HGTV couple’s separation broke in May of 2016 after a troubling incident involving a gun at their family home. Per Christina, however, problems began to circle and their marriage began to fail long before news of their separation broke.

Per PEOPLE, Christina El Moussa likes to remind her followers that she and Tarek are not so different from other married couples. The Flip or Flop couple went through so many issues in such a short amount of time that it caused their marriage to fail.

As those who watch the HGTV channel know, the beloved Flip or Flop series originally launched back in 2013. The couple were still adjusting to the newfound fame that came with being hosts of Flip or Flop when Tarek was abruptly diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Tarek received a treatment of radiation. At the time, the couple were also struggling to get pregnant. In 2014, Christina was able to get pregnant using vitro fertilization, but suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Shortly after they welcomed their son Brayden into the world, the pressures and stress of running their business started to pile up on them. Christina only enjoyed four weeks of maternity leave with her newborn son before returning to work.

“It was too soon for me. I was overwhelmed. The tension between me and Tarek was high.”

Would Tarek and Christina still be happy together if she had taken more time off work to be with her newborn son?

“We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.”

Christina admitted to feeling relief after news her and Tarek had split up was finally confirmed to the public in December of last year. She believes mentally – and emotionally – the two had separated long before they actually made it official.

“I think the separation process begins long before people actually separate. So by the time we officially did, I felt like a weight was lifted off me.”

It wasn’t until January 9 that Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce against his wife. The Flip or Flop couple had been very candid about their decision to move past their failed marriage and begun to see other people romantically.

“Tarek and I don’t discuss each other’s personal lives. It is what it is and we are going through a divorce and eventually we will be dating other people. I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and I just hope he’s happy.”

Christina El Moussa does not have plans to cease working with Tarek any time soon. But, she does want to pursue her own projects and aspirations as well. Christina is excited to “create her own destiny.”

As far as the Flip or Flop couple’s children are concerned, Christina and Tarek have confirmed their primary focus will always be what is in the best interest of their children.

Christina El Moussa believes her children are “transitioning well” considering everything that they have had to go through. She also claims both her and Tarek have received an incredible amount of support from their friends and family members.

Have you been following the split and divorce of the Flip or Flop couple? What are your thoughts on what Christina El Moussa has to say about her failed marriage?

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]