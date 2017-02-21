Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & Adam Levine War On ‘The Voice’ Amid Exit Talk

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have entertained viewers of The Voice for years with their bromance banter, while Gwen Stefani and Blake recently went from platonic pals on The Voice to off-stage lovebirds. But when it comes to the upcoming season of The Voice, viewers should prepare to see the competition among the coaches soar to a new level of warfare. Adam, Blake, and Gwen recently dished on the war on The Voice amid rumors that Levine and Shelton will exit after the next season.

Although the country music superstar and his pop rock blonde beauty are keeping their love strong, Gwen and Blake also are gearing up for war with Adam and Alicia Keys on The Voice, according to ET.

Season 12 of The Voice debuts February 27 on NBC, and the four coaches offered a sneak peek of what to expect when it comes to battle rounds and sneaky alliances. For Adam Levine, the new season of The Voice promises to provide an opportunity for himself, Gwen and Alicia to “mess” with Blake. But Levine also anticipates getting battered by the other coaches.

“Here’s how it works, all of us mess with Blake, pretty much.”

Adam claims that he doesn’t have any grudges when it comes to his lack of support.

“I’m not saying this with any bitterness, or any resentment at all, ’cause I don’t have any, but they go at me,” complained Levine. “I pretty much have no allies.”

It’s not just a plea for pity. Gwen’s romantic relationship with Blake provides her with some support even though they’re competing as coaches on The Voice. Also, Stefani has a long-lasting bond with Alicia, while Shelton joked with Keys about teaming up to attack Levine.

“Do you remember one time we ganged up on Adam? Such a liar.”

Alicia showed some sympathy for Levine, however, describing him as “sensitive.” Keys speculated that Adam has become even more sensitive on The Voice because she is “moving into that lane a little bit more.”

As for Stefani and Shelton, it’s awkward because although they chat about The Voice when they’re away from the set, Gwen admitted she sometimes suspects her boyfriend of trying to trick her.

“Him and Gwen definitely work together,” Alicia noted.

But Stefani put a different spin on the situation.

“We’ll be driving home at night and I’ll be like, ‘Do you think I should put these two people against each other?’ and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, yeah yeah,” said Gwen. “I was like, ‘I don’t believe you! I think you’re trying to trick me right now!'”

Once The Voice is underway and the coaches take their war to a new level, Blake has a game plan for what happens if Stefani steals one of his team members.

“[Gwen] is sleeping on the couch, that is what happens. She will be in the dog house.”

Although Adam and Alicia are joining the lovebirds in plotting their strategy for the upcoming cycle of The Voice, rumors have swirled that Blake and Adam will be exiting The Voice after this season.

Levine and Shelton chatted with Yahoo about possible replacements for their coach positions on The Voice. It would be challenging to find successors because the two singers have been the only coaches to hold onto their chairs through every season of The Voice thus far. That’s led Adam to offer up his own view on the question of selecting a replacement.

“Well, I am irreplaceable,” insisted Levine. “I’m an excellent coach. I almost win every year.”

Adam also issued an all-or-nothing ultimatum, first insisting that he would “never take a season off” before vowing that if he does, “it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life.” However, Levine finally relented and responded to the question as to whom might replace him on The Voice.

“I would entrust my position [on The Voice] with very few people.”

However, with that caveat, Adam listed Bruno Mars as a possible replacement on The Voice, calling him “great,” as well as Justin Timberlake. In contrast, Blake settled on one possible successor to fill his chair on The Voice.

Although Alicia Keys nominated Chris Stapleton as a replacement for Shelton, the country music superstar was dubious because of Chris’ personality.

“Chris is too nice. Chris is a nice, friendly, shy guy,” said Blake. “We need somebody that’s, like, going to come in swinging. So I’m gonna say David Lee Roth!”

