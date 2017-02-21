‘The Curse Of Oak Island’ Season 4 Finale Airs Tonight — Will We Get A Season 5?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 season finale airs tonight, and some fans of the show are wondering if this will be the end of the road for the show, as whether or not there will be a Season 5 is in doubt.

For four years, Michigan businessmen Rick and Marty Lagina have explored around Oak Island, the Canadian island off Nova Scotia that has, for over 200 years, been rumored to hold buried pirate treasure of unimaginable value.

Like so many other Oak Island treasure hunters before them, the Lagina Brothers have poured countless time, effort, and money into the mythical treasure, which legend holds was buried by the pirate Captain Kidd centuries ago. And like all of the Oak Island treasure hunters that have gone before them, they haven’t found any treasure. Instead, they’ve found a few tantalizing clues here and there. But mostly, they’ve found disappointment.

‘The Curse Of Oak Island’ Season 5 Canceled Or Renewed: Series May Not Return https://t.co/FDpFKLgDUN pic.twitter.com/Njbvme7n1t — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 18, 2017

So far this season they’ve found more clues — a plank of wood with mysterious markings, a map with a strange cipher — but no treasure. However, in the season finale tonight, the brothers may finally stumble upon something useful. In an interview made available via Local Xpress, series creator and executive producer Kevin Burns says the brothers catch a break in the Season 4 finale.

“There were a lot of big frustrations this season and you see that. The second to last episode you see quite a bit of it and they reach a real crisis. I mean Rick and Marty hit a wall, but they did have a breakthrough…. Every year we seem to get this weird, weird break of a find before the end of the season, which is all I can tell you. That’s why we literally went from a one-hour finale to a two-hour finale because the material we got was so incredible.”

Specifically, the brothers turn their attention once again to the famed Money Pit, a deep hole in the ground in which treasure hunters have been looking for the treasure for decades, but haven’t found anything. Burns says that in the season finale, they find something. He won’t say what it is, but it’s big.

“They do a fourth hole, and that hole is what recommended a two-hour finale. Is there stuff that was turned up in that fourth hole that is incredibly interesting? Yes. I honestly think that if you thought the Spanish coin was a big find in season 1, people will love season 4.”

Does this new find mean that Curse of Oak Island will be returning for a Season 5? As of this writing, it appears that the show has not yet been renewed for Season 5, according to Monsters and Critics.

There are a couple of reasons for this. First, though the show gets consistently high ratings, the Lagina Brothers never asked for History Channel cameras to document their treasure hunt, says, Burns.

“Every year the brothers are very reluctant to agree to do any more. This was always a hard sell for them.”

For another thing, there’s only so much the show can do with so little. The Lagina Brothers haven’t found any Oak Island treasure after four years, and viewers may not be interested in watching the brothers not find treasure for much longer. And as previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans are starting to get fed up with the show’s repetitive nature and the narrator’s desperate attempts to tie the treasure to other ancient legends, such as the Knights Templar or even aliens.

All of that will, of course, have to be sorted out over the next few months. For now, however, fans can focus on whatever mysterious find producer Burns is teasing will be revealed tonight.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 finale airs Tuesday, February 21, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the History Channel.

[Featured Image by Adwo/Shutterstock]