Ben Affleck’s Life Is Reportedly ‘Falling Apart’ Ahead of Jen Garner Divorce

Ben Affleck is going through a major crisis. Two years after Affleck and Garner announced their divorce, the actress is reportedly ready to file the official papers. To make matters worse, Affleck is having second thoughts about playing Batman. Is Affleck’s life falling apart?

Page Six is reporting that Garner is on the verge of making the divorce official. It’s already been almost two years since Affleck and Garner made the stunning announcement, but they still haven’t finalized the split in court.

Garner allegedly broke up with Affleck because of his drinking and gambling issues. Just recently, Affleck was spotted with an in-home detox assistant named Elizabeth Weaver. It appeared as though the actor was finally getting help for his problems, but it now sounds like his career is making everything worse.

Jennifer Garner 'is set to file for divorce' from Ben Affleck 20 MONTHS after split https://t.co/GKLyywSFiP pic.twitter.com/PmapFKKbgU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 17, 2017

Affleck’s downward spiral began when his debut as the new Batman was panned by critics. In fact, although Affleck’s portrayal of the caped crusader was well received, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice got brutal reviews. His promotional interview with Henry Cavill even sparked a viral video called Sad Affleck.

Things only got worse with the release of Suicide Squad. While critics bashed the film, Affleck was spotted at the premiere in London looking wasted after a night full of partying. Even still, Affleck was slated to direct and star in his own stand-alone Batman movie.

Affleck’s latest offering, Live By Night, also tanked at the box office. The period gangster film only managed to make a little over $16.5 million in worldwide sales, despite having a budget of $65 million.

Given the recent failures, Affleck is allegedly considering quitting the part of Batman. An inside source claims that Affleck “doesn’t want to be Batman anymore” and that he is currently in negotiations to hand the role to somebody else.

In the midst of all this, Radar Online is reporting that Garner is ready to move on. Garner was recently spotted making her way through Los Angeles and looked happier than ever. Is she getting ready to file the divorce papers?

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them,” an insider shared. “They are both committed to their family.”

Ben Affleck has reportedly finally moved out of the couple’s home in Brentwood. The news comes after a source revealed that Affleck and Garner were trying to work things out. Since announcing the split in 2015, the two have been spotted with their children on multiple occasions and even spent the past two holiday seasons together. By all appearances, it looked like they were on the verge of saving the marriage.

An insider, however, told E! News that their future together is now in question. “There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely,” the source explained. “They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.”

According to Us Magazine, Affleck and Garner were having problems a long time before announcing the divorce in 2015. They were reportedly thinking about breaking up before their youngest son, Samuel, was born. The birth, however, brought them together for a time and kept Affleck from parting ways.

Of course, they eventually decided enough was enough and announced their split two years ago. In the wake of the announcement, Affleck and Garner put up a united front in public and even traveled together so that the kids could stay with one parent while the other worked.

The estranged couple has not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their divorce.

Tell us! Are you shocked it took so long for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner to call it quits for good? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]