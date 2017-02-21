‘Dancing With The Stars’ Update: Peta Murgatroyd And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Return

Remember when Maksim Chmerkovskiy said he was done with Dancing with the Stars? It looks like he wasn’t that serious after all, and he will be back on the dance floor shaking his booty once again. Not only that but his lovely fiancé, Peta Murgatroyd, is also returning. They have just announced that they will both be competing on the ABC reality show for Season 24.

While some may have suspected that Peta could return to Dancing with the Stars soon after having her and Maksim’s first baby, Shai, just a month ago, the big surprise was that the older Chmerkovskiy would also do the same. The couple appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday to make the surprising announcement and they are both thrilled to be asked back to their old stomping grounds.

Murgatroyd was last seen on the ballroom floor a year ago when she won the Mirrorball trophy with dance partner Nyle DiMarco. She was expecting baby Shai at the finale but had not made it public until after that. She is now back, and she said that she is ready to defend her title. That means that she will be up against Maks as well. How does he feel about that? He reminded everyone that the last time the twosome were on a season of Dancing with the Stars together, he won the title.

“I don’t know if everybody remembers the history, but last time we were together on the same season, I won. I don’t care how many mirror ball trophies she has. We’ll see what happens.”

Maks and Peta have admitted that they have been rehearsing together already. She said that she will probably take a little longer to get back into shape post-baby. She is just concentrating on being healthy and being the very best she can be. It is obvious that Chmerkovskiy has changed a bit since he became a new dad. He can’t say enough good things about parenthood. He mentioned that he has always wanted kids, but he never thought it would be like this.

“You just can’t stop staring at this little person.”

He said that the most difficult thing about coming back to the dancing competition is being away from his firstborn. Maksim is definitely smitten with the little guy. The engaged couple took the first month of their baby’s life to get to know him and to spend as much time together as a family as they could before they showed him to the public. They finally let Good Morning America into their home to show Shai off to the world last week.

Tune in to @goodmorningamerica TOMORROW to see @paulafaris 's attempt at interviewing Shai and hear why @petamurgatroyd and I wanted to keep him out of public eyes. #BabyChmerkovskiyBigDebut #GMA A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:58am PST

Of course, being the competitive person that he is, Maks is not going to make it easy on the mother of his child. He revealed in the interview that he is in it to win it. The good part about them both being back on Dancing with the Stars is that there is bound to be plenty of stories and videos of this family that viewers have grown to love.

The next step is to find out who Maks and Peta will be paired up with during their next journey on the show. There have been many rumors and speculations on which stars will be competing on the dance floor this season. The entire cast will be revealed on GMA on March 1. Two other dancers who will be returning, according to People, are Witney Carson and the other Chmerkovskiy brother, Val. They are featured in the recent promo.

Maksim had joked around that his little brother uses his nephew for personal reasons instead of helping out with the baby. Val Chmerkovskiy hasn’t found a girl yet who will be his forever partner, but it’s not for a lack of trying. He had just recently split from his brother’s former dance partner, Amber Rose. He is now apparently single and ready to get his groove on.

It looks like there will be a Chmerkovskiy family battle going on this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. Who do you think these three will be paired up with?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]