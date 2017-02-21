‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: First Sneak Peak Trolls Eager Fans

Adult Swim has released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Rick and Morty Season 3, however, it’s not quite what many fans were expecting. The animated sitcom from Dan Harmon is set to air its third season in 2017, so when Adult Swim released a YouTube clip titled “Exclusive! Season 3 Opening Scene”, many fans were understandably excited.

However, according to Mashable, the clip wasn’t quite what many fans were expecting. The clip turned out to be a Rick and Morty themed take on the internet prank, Rickrolling. The trailer uses clips from previous episodes of the show to create the lyrics to the Rick Astley song “Never Gonna Give You Up”. Of course, neither did the trailer provide a long-awaited release date for the third season of the animated show as many fans might have hoped. However, perhaps the release of this short joke clip from Adult Swim suggests that a real teaser for the upcoming season will be released soon.

Rick and Morty are no strangers to love in first season 3 trailer https://t.co/YePQofi97q pic.twitter.com/OtMuHbZlQx — Indy TV (@TheIndyTV) February 21, 2017

The long-awaited third season of Rick and Morty, which last aired over 18 months ago is creating a good deal of angst amongst fans, with many fearing that it could never happen. According to the Independent, creator Dan Harmon addressed the delay, saying “[Me and co-creator Justin Roiland] have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we’re having fights. Well, we didn’t fight during season 2, that’s why it’s taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let’s stop fighting!”

Harmon’s comments led many fans to believe that he and Roiland were actually at odds over the future of the show. However, Harmon took to Twitter to clarify that wasn’t the case, saying “The truth is not dramatic. It’s quite boring.”

Speaking to an audience at Sundance Film Festival, Harmon reassured fans that Season 3 of Rick and Morty is on the way, but didn’t confirm exactly when in 2017 it will return to our screens. He did, however, confirm that the upcoming season will be considerably longer than previous seasons with a total of 14 episodes. In comparison, the animated sitcom’s first season consisted of 11 episodes and the second season in 2015 of just 10 episodes. With that in mind, the third season’s increased length could be contributing towards the aforementioned considerable delay in release.

Rick and Morty, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon first aired on Adult Swim in 2013. The series follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and is easily influenced grandson Morty, both of whom are voiced by creator Justin Roiland. The series follows the two characters as they juggle family life and interdimensional activities. Since its premiere in 2013, Rick and Morty has been incredibly well received and was renewed for a second season, which aired in 2015. Adult Swim again renewed the show for a third season in 2015, however, that season is yet to air.

Of the show’s creators, Dan Harmon is perhaps the most vocal. Before being approached by Adult Swim to create Rick and Morty, Harmon was best known for the NBC sitcom Community. Inspired by his own community college experience, Harmon served as showrunner for the first three seasons of Community until 2012, when he split from the show as a result of creative differences with Sony executives. Harmon later returned to the show, serving as co-showrunner along with Chris McKenna.

Exactly when Rick and Morty’s third season will air remains to be seen. However, with the Adult Swim animated sitcom now believed to be in production, fans might not have to wait all that much longer.

