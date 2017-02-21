Rachel Lindsay’s Dad Wasn’t Shown On Her ‘Bachelor’ Hometown, What’s The Scoop?

Monday night on ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season, Nick Viall visited the hometowns of his four remaining contestants. This was a chance for him to meet everybody’s families, but viewers did not get a chance to see him meet Rachel Lindsay’s father. What’s the scoop?

Rachel Lindsay took Nick Viall to her church during her Bachelor hometown date in Dallas, Texas, and he was grilled quite a bit by her mother. However, Lindsay’s dad wasn’t shown during the hometown visit and that had fans wondering what the deal was. It was said that he had work obligations, but things were left fairly vague in that regard.

As Bustle notes, Lindsay’s father is a federal district judge named Sam Lindsay and he was appointed to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in 1998 by President Bill Clinton. Ballotpedia notes that Rachel’s dad went to St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and then went to the University of Texas School of Law.

Judge Sam Lindsay worked as an attorney for the Texas Aeronautics Commission for a couple of years after law school and then he spent two decades in the Dallas City Attorney’s Office. It was from there that Rachel’s dad went to his current position as an Article III federal judge. While it doesn’t seem as if the judge would have specifically been prohibited from appearing on The Bachelor during the hometown with Nick, it seems likely that the prominent position he has influenced his decision to stay off-screen.

Even though Rachel’s father was not shown on The Bachelor during the Week 8 episode, Viall says that he did meet him. Nick tweeted Monday night that he met Rachel’s dad off-camera and he added that the judge was wonderful. Viewers were left hanging at the end of Monday’s show, with Andi Dorfman showing up at Viall’s hotel room before the next rose ceremony. However, according to gossip guru Reality Steve’s spoilers, Lindsay will get a rose, and Corinne Olympios will be the next to be eliminated.

This isn’t the first time that a key family member wasn’t shown during a Bachelor or Bachelorette hometown visit, but it did have fans buzzing. The network has made the unusual move of already announcing their Bachelorette lead pick and Rachel will be handing out roses this spring. Will Lindsay’s dad make an appearance on camera when his daughter is in charge? Everybody will have to stay tuned to find out, but it may well be that he follows the same path as he did with Nick, meeting the final suitors off-camera.

Just when is Rachel eliminated? The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve detail that Lindsay will head to Finland for the fantasy suite overnight dates in Week 9. At this point, it is not clear where the February 27 episode will cut off, so everybody may be left hanging before this next cut. However, teasers indicate that this is where the journey with Viall ends for Rachel and she previously shared that she was rather blindsided and heartbroken by her elimination. Despite all of that, she says she’s ready to find love, and she’ll soon start filming her season.

How do you think Rachel Lindsay will do as ABC’s The Bachelorette 2017 lead? Will viewers get to see Lindsay’s father during her final dates or will he remain off-screen? Nick Viall’s final rose ceremony is right around the corner, and people are anxious to see how the rest of Season 21 plays out.

[Featured Image by Rachel Lindsay/Instagram]