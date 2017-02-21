‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Feb. 21, Perfect Titan Class Items

The ramifications of the weapon balance update from the Destiny 2.5.0.2 patch last week are still being felt by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners. In the meantime, the Weekly Reset for Tuesday, February 21, brings the usual refresh of activities plus a nice surprise for Titans.
Destiny Titans in need of better class items will want to go visit the Speaker in the Tower and Shiro in the Iron Temple. The former is selling perfect rolls of the Striker’s Mark and Honor of Cormorant. The latter has a perfect roll for Jolder’s Iron Sash. This is a great boon for those striving to build T12 characters.
As for last week’s patch incident that broke a number of health regeneration perks, Bungie says it is on the case. The developers are still taking feedback from the community, but the current solution is to boost the amount of health recovered for perks like Hungering Blade, Red Death, Lifesteal, Cauterize, and Transfusion. The remaining perks affected will revert back to their original state before the patch.
Nightfall — The Abomination Heist
Ocean of Storms, Moon: Fallen Devil Splicers are intent on using SIVA technology to experiment on the Hive. Stop them from stealing an abomination from the Summoning Pits.
Modifiers
- Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.
- Arc Burn – Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Specialist – Special Weapon damage is favored.
- Juggler – No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.
- Exposure – Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.
Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Arc Burn – Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Brawler – Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.
- Ironclad – More enemies have shields.
Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Vosik
The first of two challenges for the Wrath of the Machine Raid tasks players with using all four safe rooms. Activate them using the extra SIVA charges that drop during the damage phase. Since Vosik can be taken down in two or three damage phases, activate two safe rooms during the first phase when they are lit up. Activate the final two rooms during the second phase when they are lit up or go to the third phase if needed.
Rewards include the Perfected SIVA Ornament for Heroic raid gear, an emblem, plus either 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode.
Challenge of Elders
|Round
|Boss
|Description
|1
|Seditious Mind
|Vex
|2
|Keksis the Betrayed
|Fallen
|3
|Val Aru’un
|Cabal
Modifiers
- Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.
- Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Melee Kill Bonus — Melee kills are worth more points.
Bounties
- Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Oryx (Guide)
The Destiny King’s Fall Raid challenge caps off this week with special conditions to beat Oryx. The Challenge mode condition is that players must detonate 16 Blight bombs at the same time to bring Oryx’s health down from full to almost zero.
The rewards for Normal Mode are a guaranteed 320 Helmet or Primary Weapon, 320 Artifact, and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 Helmet or Primary Weapon, a 330 Artifact, Emblem, and a new Ship.
Please consult this Inquisitr article for a full guide on how to beat the Oryx hard mode challenge.
Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok
This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.
Weekly Crucible Playlists
- Mayhem Clash
Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Back to Basics
|Exercise your skills in the Clash match type.
|5,000
|500
Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Loot
|Legendary Marks
|Strike Elite
|Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
|Sunrise
|Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Weapon
|10
|Simply Perfect
|Complete SIVA Crisis Strikes without any member of your fireteam dying to earn Flawless Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Archon’s Forge: Shanks
|Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Servitors
|Complete Servitor encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Dregs
|Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Captains
|Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
Tyra Karn’s Artifacts
|Artifact
|Description
|Stats
|T12
|Memory of Perun
|Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted.
|33 Intellect /
38 Strength
|93%
|Memory of Timur
|Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies.
|33 Discipline/
36 Strength
|91%
|Memory of Felwinter
|Lose your super but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy.
|157 Discipline /
86 Strength
|320%
Petra Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Take the Wanted
|WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended.
Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus.
|3,000
|500
|Take Them Out
|Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus.
|1,500
|250
|Take Them All
|Kill 100 Taken.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Grace
|Generate 15 Orbs of Light in any strike playlist.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Ambassador
|Complete 3 strikes in any strike playlist.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Mercy
|Get 30 Arc kills on the Dreadnaught.
|1,500
|250
