‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Feb. 21, Perfect Titan Class Items

The ramifications of the weapon balance update from the Destiny 2.5.0.2 patch last week are still being felt by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners. In the meantime, the Weekly Reset for Tuesday, February 21, brings the usual refresh of activities plus a nice surprise for Titans.

Destiny Titans in need of better class items will want to go visit the Speaker in the Tower and Shiro in the Iron Temple. The former is selling perfect rolls of the Striker’s Mark and Honor of Cormorant. The latter has a perfect roll for Jolder’s Iron Sash. This is a great boon for those striving to build T12 characters.

As for last week’s patch incident that broke a number of health regeneration perks, Bungie says it is on the case. The developers are still taking feedback from the community, but the current solution is to boost the amount of health recovered for perks like Hungering Blade, Red Death, Lifesteal, Cauterize, and Transfusion. The remaining perks affected will revert back to their original state before the patch.

Nightfall — The Abomination Heist

Ocean of Storms, Moon: Fallen Devil Splicers are intent on using SIVA technology to experiment on the Hive. Stop them from stealing an abomination from the Summoning Pits.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Arc Burn – Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Specialist – Special Weapon damage is favored.

Juggler – No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Exposure – Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Arc Burn – Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Brawler – Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Ironclad – More enemies have shields.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Vosik

The first of two challenges for the Wrath of the Machine Raid tasks players with using all four safe rooms. Activate them using the extra SIVA charges that drop during the damage phase. Since Vosik can be taken down in two or three damage phases, activate two safe rooms during the first phase when they are lit up. Activate the final two rooms during the second phase when they are lit up or go to the third phase if needed.

Rewards include the Perfected SIVA Ornament for Heroic raid gear, an emblem, plus either 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Seditious Mind Vex 2 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen 3 Val Aru’un Cabal

Modifiers

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Melee Kill Bonus — Melee kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Oryx (Guide)

The Destiny King’s Fall Raid challenge caps off this week with special conditions to beat Oryx. The Challenge mode condition is that players must detonate 16 Blight bombs at the same time to bring Oryx’s health down from full to almost zero.

The rewards for Normal Mode are a guaranteed 320 Helmet or Primary Weapon, 320 Artifact, and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 Helmet or Primary Weapon, a 330 Artifact, Emblem, and a new Ship.

Please consult this Inquisitr article for a full guide on how to beat the Oryx hard mode challenge.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok

This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Mayhem Clash

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Simply Perfect Complete SIVA Crisis Strikes without any member of your fireteam dying to earn Flawless Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Archon’s Forge: Shanks Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Servitors Complete Servitor encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Dregs Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Perun Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted. 33 Intellect /

38 Strength 93% Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 33 Discipline/

36 Strength 91% Memory of Felwinter Lose your super but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy. 157 Discipline /

86 Strength 320%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Grace Generate 15 Orbs of Light in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Ambassador Complete 3 strikes in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Mercy Get 30 Arc kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250



