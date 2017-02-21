Battle Of The Hadids Bella v/s Gigi

Gigi versus Bella, the two sisters are rivaling each other in the latest CR Fashion Book issue. The two join fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, Karlie Kloss and Lara Stone as they each got their own separate covers for the tenth edition. The cover images were photographed by Mario Sorrenti, each Paris inspired image brought it’s own unique element.

Carine Roitfeld used to be the editor in chief of Vogue Parisbefore retiring and moving on to our work. The covers are meant to show her return to Paris. As captioned on the Instagram page for the publication this would be a tribute to Paris.

Carine founded the CR Fashion Book that has been graced by the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and more. The Hadid sisters have appeared on her magazine several times before and this would be Gigi’s third appearance.

Gigi thanked her ‘unequivocal mentor’ on her Instagram after sharing her cover. She has credited the editor for her career and has said that being on the cover had changed her life.

Gigi wore a sheer turtleneck along with a black bra while her sister wore a black bra that showed under boob and gold jewelry and high ponytail. Carine unlike the other models posed facing away from the camera towards lights. Karlie Kloss who has recently come under fire for her latest images depicting herself as a geisha was also featured in all black including her hair.

Carine believes that Gigi is a beautiful person and that after being introduced to her by Stephen Gan she knew that Gigi was a star.

The issue shall also feature Halima Aden a hijab wearing model who is breaking boundaries by being starred in her own hijab. The model appeared in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show.

Controversial Models

Karlie Kloss one of the cover models for CR Fashion Book had to go on twitter recently to apologize about her cultural appropriation. She wore a kimono and a wig along with white make up on her face as she posed next to a sumo wrestler for a fashion spread for Vogue. This ironically was for the magazine’s diversity issue that featured other models. The supposed issue was meant to pay homage to geisha culture. Rather than using someone who was of Asian decent the magazine decided to use Karlie who is of Danish and German origin.

In her apology Karlie said that her participation was culturally insensitive. Adding that,

“My goal is, and always will be, to empower and inspire women. I will ensure my future shoots and projects reflect that mission.”

Karlie wasn’t the only one who came under fire for her behavior. Gigi Hadid was seen making faces while she out with her sister and friends. She made gestures with her eyes that prompted her fans and others to criticize the model about whether she was being a racist or not. Her boyfriend Zayn Malik came quickly to his girlfriend’s defense when fans reminded her that he was of Asian decent as well. His defense being that fans should trust him that she indeed like Asians.

He then had to go on to more defenses because he himself had bad experiences especially when it came to race. As he had been called a terrorist several times and he is nowhere near being a racist himself.

Bella’s Wardrobe Malfunction

Bella’s controversy tends to be in less political in trouble and more to do with her dressing choices. The star suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she went for the LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week party. The model’s breast slipped out of her out fit as she was in the taxi

She joined the likes of Kendall Jenner as well as Jourdan Dunn at the party. Bella stood out of course as eyes were all on her after the small malfunction. Completely unaware of the mishap she continued to enjoy the night with her fellow supermodels.

