Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Surprise Fans With A Concert As Baby Rumors Swirl

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are making their back to The Voice in Season 12. While fans are excited to see their romance heat up in front of the cameras, are they getting ready to have a baby?

As Inquisitr has previously reported, Shelton’s romance with the No Doubt alum is heating up. After a busy summer on tour, Stefani has performed alongside Shelton on several occasions. Most recently, Stefani sang a duet with the country crooner during his Doing It To Country Songs tour. The couple sang their hit song, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

At the same time, E! News is reporting that Stefani recently opened up about taking Shelton to Disneyland for the first time. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Stefani revealed that Shelton isn’t a fan of rollercoasters and crowds.

“He’d never been to Disneyland! I was like, ‘Your life is not even complete yet. Like, what are you doing?'” Stefani shared. “He won’t do the roller coasters. That was almost a deal breaker for me. He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn. He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing his knees were up like this.”

Based on their recent interactions, Shelton and Stefani’s romance couldn’t be going any better. With the two getting ready to compete against each other on The Voice, fans are in for another season filled with romance. But are they ready to have a baby together?

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

A few months ago, inside sources revealed that Stefani is ready to start a family with Shelton even if that means walking down the aisle pregnant. Blake Shelton has been married twice but doesn’t have any kids. Stefani has three boys with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton has voiced his desire to have kids of his in the past and it sounds like Stefani is on the same page. She’s even reportedly willing to try in vitro fertilization to make it happen.

“No matter what, [Stefani] wants the child to be hers and Blake’s baby together,” the insider claims. “She’s ready.”

The two haven’t said a word about having children or getting married. They are, however, looking forward to appearing on The Voice together. The upcoming season is Stefani’s first since taking a break from the show in Season 9.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake, and Adam will bring to Season 12,” Paul Telegdy, the president of NBC Entertainment shared.

Stefan and Shelton will be competing against Adam Levine and Alicia Keys in the coming season. Although the competition will be fierce, all four coaches share a friendship that goes beyond the show.

In fact, Daily Mail reports that Shelton and Stefani recently celebrated Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The Maroon Five frontman was presented with his own star on the famous walkway and Shelton was there to congratulate him and share a few kind words.

“If you would have told me that this guy would end up being one of my best friends, I would have called you crazy,” Shelton told the crowd. “But I have seen lots of ups and downs, and I have never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine through my personal journey.”

In addition to Shelton’s speech, Stefani shared a few snaps from the event on social media. This includes several shots of Levine and Shelton on stage with hearts drawn over them.

Season 12 of The Voice premieres February 27 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]