Jennifer Lopez Heats Up Instagram, Talks Dating Drake & Crushing On Harry Styles

Jennifer Lopez has been helping her fans stay warm this winter by posting a series of increasingly hot Instagram photos. And Lopez isn’t stopping, sharing another picture in which she sizzles after dropping some bombshells during her recent visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Dishing with Ellen about her dating life, Jennifer played coy when it came to her rumored romance with Drake, pointed out Hollywood Life.

Lopez also talked about the possibilities of going out with younger men in addition to the rapper. DeGeneres is known for daring to ask questions that force her guests to talk about sometimes uncomfortable topics, and when it came to Jennifer, Ellen wanted to know the truth about Drake.

“Who did you spend Valentine’s night with?” teased DeGeneres. “This guy?”

In response to a photo of Lopez and the rapper, Jennifer laughed.

“We were just hanging out,” Lopez insisted, but Ellen looked dubious.

Although Jennifer backed off dishing about her alleged dates with Drake, Hollywood Life quoted a source’s scoop on their collaboration. That insider revealed that the two “did work in the studio for a song they want to release together.”

However, because both Lopez and the rapper are “perfectionists,” they are in the midst of revising the lyrics and beat, according to the source.

“Both J.Lo and Drake love their fans and when they drop a track together, they want it to be a smash.”

Although fans of Jennifer and Drake as a couple might feel disappointed that Lopez refrained from dishing up more details about dating the 30-year-old rapper, her appearance on Ellen’s talk show did include some insights into the 47-year-old singer’s alleged passion for younger men.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

Jennifer insisted that she doesn’t restrict her dating life to younger guys, reported Glamour.

“It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that,” clarified Lopez. “I just meet people, and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them.”

The singer and actress emphasized that she chooses her dates based on “the person” rather than a specific age range.

“It’s about the person. It’s about who they are, it has nothing to do with age.”

Jennifer revealed that she thinks she was “labeled right away” when she dated Casper Smart, who was “the first guy I ever dated who was younger than me.” Despite that label, however, Lopez was adamant that she focuses on whether she’s attracted to a man, whether he’s younger or older.

“[Age] doesn’t matter,” summed up Jennifer. “It’s just whether I’m attracted to them or not—attracted to their spirit, their soul, their energy, whatever.”

However, when Lopez played a game on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the talk show host’s choice of “Who’d You Rather” offered some insights as to the kinds of guys to whom Jennifer is attracted. And Harry Styles emerged the hot winner when it comes to whom Lopez chose, pointed out Refinery29.

Given choices including Nick Jonas, Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, The Weeknd, Prince Harry, and Chris Martin, Lopez repeatedly went with Harry Styles. Although Jennifer chose rocker Lenny Kravitz over Styles, then dismissed Kravitz for Leonardo DiCaprio, who won until Bruno Mars was an option, it was Harry who was the victor.

So would Jennifer date Styles? She decided Harry is a tad too young.

When it comes to whether Harry’s available and might be interested or is still involved with Kendall Jenner, Hollywood Life reported that Jenner is “truly over Harry Styles.” The two had a close encounter of the awkward kind on January 28, when Styles was seen with a hot mystery woman at a concert.

However, although Kendall and Styles “had a really awkward moment when they were both backstage in the VIP area and were close,” the two ignored one another, a source told the media outlet. The insider also revealed that Jenner “wouldn’t go back to dating Harry again even if he begged her.”

Even though Jennifer told Ellen DeGeneres that she feels Styles is too young for her, Lopez looked ageless when she turned to Instagram after dishing on her dating life. She posted a new picture of her sizzling image, noted the International Business Times.

JFTB ???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

The photo is from her Las Vegas show, “All I Have,” showing her stunning figure in a skin-tight bodysuit. In an earlier picture, Jennifer shared her “Sunday best” with her fans, vamping it up.

As for those questions from Ellen about with whom Lopez spent Valentine’s Day, Jennifer teased her fans by sharing a sexy photo of her booty and back.

About last night… Valentine's day outfit. #redofcourse❤ #highponytails #hoops A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

“About last night… Valentine’s day outfit. #redofcourse❤ #highponytails #hoops,” wrote Lopez for the caption.

