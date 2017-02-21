‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday Feb 21: Liv Stalks Sam And Robin

General Hospital spoilers for the Tuesday, February 21, episode of GH have Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) both at risk from Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker). Liv heads to General Hospital to snatch Sam but encounters Robin instead.

The General Hospital spoilers promo for Tuesday, February 21, shows us Liv creeping in the parking deck and hiding behind a pillar when Robin approaches. There’s a chance Robin could recognize Liv even though she was just a little girl the last time she saw her. General Hospital spoilers say Robin is at risk.

Jordan Needs A Clue

Other General Hospital spoilers show Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) railing at Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) as she makes a scene at the Metro Court restaurant. Turns out Jordan blames Curtis for her split with Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) and a recent hit to her career.

If Jordan focused on being a cop, maybe she wouldn’t need to blame Curtis. General Hospital spoilers show Curtis pulling a face at Jordan while she blames him for all her problems. He’s not buying it and neither are General Hospital fans.

Michael And Nelle Have A Snow Day

Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is in a race against time to ditch Port Charles because she mailed a flash drive of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) talking about sleeping with her to his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). General Hospital spoilers show Nelle planned to mail the bombshell then run but got caught up.

Nelle is snowed in with Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) at a remote cabin set up for romance. Nelle is desperate to leave and Michael doesn’t get the urgency. The two have a cozy evening but General Hospital spoilers promise Nelle will push Michael away soon.

Ned’s Failed Proposal Is The Talk of Port Charles

Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) reveals to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) that Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) turned him down without saying no. She just said she couldn’t marry him. Ned wants to know from Dante what’s the obstacle so he can fix it and put a ring on her finger.

General Hospital spoilers have Olivia with Julian Jerome (William deVry) discussing the proposal and his personal troubles. Olivia is certain Julian is in trouble and wants to know what it is and if it will blow back on her and baby Leo. Julian should be more worried about what’s going on at General Hospital.

So this is how Liv lures Sam into a trap and then kidnapped her. #SamFF #GH pic.twitter.com/d4AXDBZq7H — Jason and Sam Fans (@JasamForever1) February 20, 2017

Sam Is In Liv’s Sights

Julian made a potentially fatal error when he tried to poison his big sister Liv. The mistake he made was not doing it better and killing her. General Hospital spoilers reveal Sam is at General Hospital to see her OB/GYN but runs into her brother Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes).

They talk about Julian then Sam will find out she wasn’t needed at General Hospital. That was a ruse to get Sam to the hospital so Liv can grab her up. Perhaps Liv will sabotage Sam’s car because a new General Hospitals spoilers promo shows Liv giving Sam a ride that will turn into possible carnage.

Jason Deals With Double Drama

Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) sees Sonny in bad shape after he failed to come clean to Carly about his one nighter with Nelle. Poor Sonny still doesn’t know he never sexed Nelle up at all. Jason checks in on him but also talks with Julian on Tuesday, February 21, according to General Hospital spoilers.

Julian later confronts Jason but the topic of discussion is unclear. General Hospital spoilers promise Liv has targeted Sam and will kidnap her soon, so Julian might be worried that Jason isn’t keeping a close enough eye on Sam. Soon enough, Julian’s worries will reach the worst possible conclusion.

Don’t miss a moment of the Tuesday, February 21, GH episode. It will be non-stop action according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

A Murder Mystery … solved by a pregnant P.I. … with everything to lose! An exciting week of #GH starts today on ABC! pic.twitter.com/cvd5FMQ9Qe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2017

