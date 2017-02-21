Julie Plec Teases Fans With Vampire Diaries Spoilers: Klaroline & More Coming!

The end of Vampire Diaries is closer than ever. The series will say goodbye on March 10 but before that, the series has prepared a handful of surprises for its much-excited fans to fall in love, to cry, to suffer and to laugh and altogether, miss the eight-year-long TV series. It is indeed true that Damon, Elena, Stefan, and company will always remain inside the hearts of millions of fans.

As much as it hurts to say goodbye to this series, fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing everything that is going to happen at the end, something that Julie Plec would have knowledge of without error. The producer of the series did something entirely impossible. Ever heard of any producer revealing details of their show prior to its release? Well, Julie Plec has decided to apparently go against this norm and has answered fan queries, clearing their doubts and providing real-time spoilers on her official Twitter account.

Yes, she has been very generous. In a particular round of questions and answers, some fans dared to go straight to the point and asked as to how the show would end. Their wishes have been fulfilled! Julie has responded with sincerity to all posed questions, leaving fans entirely shellshocked.

First of all, perhaps one of the most celebrated couples in the series was Klaus Mikaelson and Caroline Forbes. The couple is known as Klaroline. Things haven’t been going well for the couple to the point where fans start questioning whether there is hope for Klaroline. This build-up of the romantic but apparently not-so-constructive relationship between the two characters has made the audience pretty gloomy. However, an interesting revelation dawned. There most probably be a dramatic turn of events what fans have been wanting after all, as confirmed by the producer.

This news is huge and fans have no words to express their emotions! The two characters form one of the most beloved couples in television fiction and it would have indeed been a severe heartbreak if their love did not triumph in the end. At first, it did not at all seem that there was even a minimal possibility that things would end well, but Julie has most certainly saved the day. Fans will now be able to sleep contently.

But that is not all. Julie Plec has also given a small clue about the romance of Stefan and Caroline which may not as well result in a happy ending. Will things get complicated for the couple or will Klaus find a way back into Caroline’s heart? The answer may not be certain as of now and both possibilities remain intact, but a partial affirmative given by the producer to tell fans to not give up hope on the rather demoralized Klaroline

The end of The Vampire Diaries is giving a lot to talk about. The reunion of Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev in the last days of filming has made a lot of sound among fans. But this is not the only thing being discussed on social networks. The new rumor that reached fans is brutally mindblowing! In the middle of a not too positive atmosphere, which has been reflected in the lack of images of the whole cast, some people say that this last season would have a great surprise hidden for fans. Vampire Diaries might have signed up for introducing a very small child. This may be possible because of the reunion of Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore) and Nina Dobrev (Elena). Who knows why Damon has that ring on, which is why fans have been speculating that it might be possible Elena and Damon become parents. However, these two couples aren’t the only ones who may have a baby. Other candidates include Caroline and Stefan, Bonnie and Enzo. Different possibilities exist and they differ for each fan, but it’s kind of wishful thinking to imagine Damon and Elena united happily and forming a family, it is certainly a nice thought and a great choice nonetheless.

