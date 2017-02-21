Lisa Appleton Enjoys Visible Effect Of 3D Lipo, Flaunts Curvy Figure In Mexico

Lisa Appleton tries for a surgical route once again in removing those fats. She is a confessed fanatic when it comes to cosmetic surgeries just to attain that youthful look and great body. And so, it is not surprising when she decided to get a 3D liposuction on her thighs. The result was visible as she stripped off for a pink skimpy bikini in Mexico and turned heads as she showed off her curvy figure and slimmed-down legs.

Lisa Appleton isn’t afraid to bare it all in a swimsuit

Lisa still looks stunning for a woman who is almost 50. Aside from her scantily-clad photos on Instagram, even deciding to go topless on some, Lisa is one heck of a woman. She is confident and bold and so like Kim Kardashian. The former TV star uses her social media platform to voice her opinions and posts numerous raunchy selfies, just like this latest snap she shared.

On Monday, Lisa Appleton was spotted lounging by the poolside wearing an ill-fitting bikini. She sauntered by the pool’s edge wearing a leopard print two-piece bikini, which featured a bandeau top and G-string style bottoms. Rocking hair extensions and shining accessories, the mother-of-one appears to be looking youthful as ever. Of course, the look won’t be complete without glamorous makeup on her face.

Lisa bared her curvy figure for all the paps to see and we can’t blame her. The 3D liposuction she recently has undergone is obviously visible. Her newly-toned legs looked incredible in the Mexican sunshine, and we were able to get a full display of her ample assets: a full bosom and toned bums.

She prefers liposuction than sweating it out

Although the 48-year-old brunette tried her chance in achieving that superb bod at the gym on Friday, Lisa decided that getting a liposuction is the best chance for her to slim down. She was all smiles as she posed in front of the camera wearing an off-shoulder black top and putting a towel in between her legs. Lisa was able to get the 3D liposuction for free at the Beautique Salon in Blackpool on Sunday.

Wearing her hair in beach waves and putting on heavy makeup, the former Big Brother star then pulled her top to expose a cream lace bra and focused the camera on the suction caps that were placed on her inner thighs.

There were rumors that Lisa’s rash behavior was the reason behind her breakup from toy boy Paul in December. However, she defended her actions were the result of post-depression.

Speaking to The Sun, she said “My behavior has been over the top and I’ve also had a blow out—I’ve ate and drunk too much I feel like I have been let out of a cage. I am just starting to live again. I know I have upset a lot of people by rolling around on the beach.”

She’s back in the limelight

Even if she had undergone ups and downs in her showbiz career, she has recently put herself back in the limelight and gaining the attention of younger men.

“I’ve had a few toy boys, I attract them all in. I think they like the older, experienced woman who can put them in their place,” Appleton said on Lizzie Cundy’s FUBAR Radio.

The outspoken reality babe also posted her insights on Adele’s Album of the Year win at the Grammy Awards. She said that she has always admired the Grammy-award singer and her win was well-deserved. She gushed about Adele’s humility and how they share a similar view when it comes to making people happy.

[Featured Image by Tim Whitby/Getty Images]