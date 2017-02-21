Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Scott Disick On Instagram?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were reportedly involved in a messy feud last month in Costa Rica, and now, an outlet suspects that the 37-year-old reality star may have dissed her on-again, off-again boyfriend on Instagram.

Following their family vacation gone wrong, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram, where she shared a quote by F. Scott Fitzgerald about love.

“And in the end, we were all just humans, drunk on the idea that love, only love, could heal our brokenness,” read the quote, which was taken from Fitzgerald’s novel, The Great Gatsby.

While Kourtney Kardashian didn’t name Scott Disick in her post or its caption, Hollywood Life suspected that the quote may have been aimed at the sometimes troubled dad of three. The outlet also noted the possibility of Kardashian’s quote having been a sign that she’s ready to move on from their past love.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for 9 years before calling it quits in July 2015 after Disick was caught canoodling with his ex-girlfriend, stylist Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France. Prior to their split, Kardashian and Disick welcomed three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

In the year and a half since they ended their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have faced numerous rumors in regard to their potential reconciliation, but so far, they have not confirmed that they were ever back together. Instead, they have continued to be seen with other people and for over a year, Kardashian has been linked to the much younger Justin Bieber, who is 15 years her junior.

In early January, just days after Bieber’s former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, stepped out with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, Bieber reunited with Kourtney Kardashian at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles. Then, weeks after that, Kardashian seemingly shut down the rumors of a possible romance with the “Cold Water” singer by traveling to Costa Rica with Disick.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoyed their time on the island for several days, Disick reportedly left the trip early and headed to Miami after a fight with his ex-girlfriend and her family. As Us Weekly magazine revealed at the time, Disick was accused of flying a mystery woman to Costa Rica.

“[Scott Disick] went missing in Costa Rica,” a source told the magazine. “After spending the day at the family compound, Scott didn’t turn up and went MIA for several hours. They started to look for him, and security and production sources told the family that Scott was at production’s hotel and rented a room there.”

According to the report, Scott Disick was “hiding at a hotel” with the mystery woman, who was allegedly someone he barely knew. Not surprisingly, the Kardashian family was upset by Disick’s behavior and ultimately, he left Costa Rica and headed to Miami, where he was photographed with a number of other women.

“The family is deeply disappointed,” the source added. “[Kourtney Kardashian] is not upset that he’s seeing other women. She’s upset he would disrupt the family vacation with the kids there and the whole family there and hide a girl in the hotel.”

A short time after Kourtney Kardashian’s fight with Scott Disick, she was once again seen with Bieber. As a Hollywood Life report explained earlier this month, the reality star and singer reunited for a church service in Los Angeles before venturing to a nearby nightclub where they spent additional time together.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 when it premieres next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]